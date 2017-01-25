Please setup "Top Menu" using Wordpress Dashboard > Appearance > Menus



Top Story

Peace Bridge on Trump's priority list: Reports
 Posted on 25 Jan 2017

By RYAN THORPE Staff writer Fort Erie’s Peace Bridge is included on a leaked Trump administration list of 50 top priority...

Read more →




Resolutions to rehabilitate
 22 Jan 2017

Draft for a better downtown
 22 Jan 2017


Knights win milestone game
 20 Jan 2017

One year later
 20 Jan 2017



Arts & Entertainment

Up-and-comers of 2017: what to expect on the air and our bookshelves
 Posted on 24 Jan 2017

By RACHEL BRODERICK Staff Writer 2016 was a great year for movies, books and television shows. With major successes at the box office...

Read more →




Returning to the airwaves
 24 Jan 2017

The console wars have played out
 23 Jan 2017


Remembering 2007
 23 Jan 2017

Nintendo Switch will hit markets in march
 20 Jan 2017



Editorial & Opinion

When fan fiction stops being fiction
 Posted on 24 Jan 2017

By RACHEL BRODERICK Staff Writer Fan fiction has been popular for a long time now. If you don't already know, fan fiction...

Read more →




Just don't call him a fascist
 23 Jan 2017

Some remedies to cope with homesickness
 22 Jan 2017


Prepare your portfolio for the working world
 20 Jan 2017

Let's not stop at 39,000...
 20 Jan 2017



Lifestyles

Sephora stands with the beauty industry
 Posted on 22 Jan 2017

By CARLY SOLTESZ Staff Writer Makeup giant Sephora is expanding its initiative to empower women in business this year...

Read more →




NC student wins Project Brew
 20 Jan 2017

Sephora gift guide
 16 Dec 2016


Tricks for student Christmas shopping on a budget
 13 Dec 2016

Top tech gifts under $100
 12 Dec 2016



Off Campus

Peace Bridge on Trump's priority list: Reports
 Posted on 25 Jan 2017

By RYAN THORPE Staff writer Fort Erie’s Peace Bridge is included on a leaked Trump administration list of 50 top priority...

Read more →




European court swimming in discrimination
 23 Jan 2017

Resolutions to rehabilitate
 22 Jan 2017


Draft for a better downtown
 22 Jan 2017

Many Hands launch Hotel Dieu project
 22 Jan 2017



On Campus

ENACTUS hosts agri-food startup weekend
 Posted on 25 Jan 2017

By ALEX YORKE Staff Writer Striving for solutions, ENACTUS Niagara College will be holding a Startup weekend for those...

Read more →




Niagara College Board of Governors election has started
 25 Jan 2017

Fitness for free
 23 Jan 2017


Mature students could get free tuition
 23 Jan 2017

NC student wins Project Brew
 20 Jan 2017



Sports

Knights win milestone game
 Posted on 20 Jan 2017

By COREY LEBLANC Staff Writer Somebody call 911, the Niagara Knights Men’s Basketball team is on fire. The blazing-hot...

Read more →




Knights get their first win of 2017
 19 Jan 2017

Who's who among NHL rookies — Central edition
 10 Dec 2016


Knights women left heartbroken after narrow loss to Falcons
 01 Dec 2016

Knights men flying high over Falcons
 01 Dec 2016





UA-72132626-1