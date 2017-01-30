Please setup "Top Menu" using Wordpress Dashboard > Appearance > Menus



Top Story

Suspects arrested in Quebec City mosque shooting
 Posted on 30 Jan 2017

By Angel-Leighia Chapman-Klaassen Staff Writer UPDATE: Lone suspect identified as Alexandre Bissonnette, who has been...

Editorial: The healing path less travelled
 28 Jan 2017



Arts & Entertainment

The Walking Dead cuts down on violence
 Posted on 30 Jan 2017

By LYDIA VERSLUIS Staff Writer Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead are not shy about the violence featured on the wildly...

Moving into awards season
 28 Jan 2017

Oscar Nominations 2017
 28 Jan 2017


Review: Resident Evil 7
 28 Jan 2017

The Niagara-On-The-Lake celebrates 22 years of the Icewine Festival
 27 Jan 2017



Editorial & Opinion

Internet privacy concerns an issue
 Posted on 30 Jan 2017

By RACHEL BRODERICK Columnist Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snap Chat. It’s more than likely that you have at least...

Would you want to punch him?
 30 Jan 2017

“Bell Let’s Talk,” but for one day only
 29 Jan 2017


Give your startup idea a chance to take off
 29 Jan 2017



Lifestyles

The possibilities of language
 Posted on 30 Jan 2017

By HYOJUNG MAY LEE Staff Writer The first month of 2017 is coming to an end. How’s your new year’s resolution...

Sephora stands with the beauty industry
 22 Jan 2017


NC student wins Project Brew
 20 Jan 2017

Sephora gift guide
 16 Dec 2016



Off Campus

Eight things in just seven days
 27 Jan 2017


White House gets Trumped
 25 Jan 2017

Peace Bridge on Trump's priority list: Reports
 25 Jan 2017



On Campus

Niagara College students dress for success
 Posted on 28 Jan 2017

By JESSICA ANDERSEN and YUSUF TURABI Staff Writers A common reason why employers don’t choose to hire an interviewee...

Safe transit for NC students
 28 Jan 2017

Helping to clean up student housing
 28 Jan 2017


Making Waves at Global Game Jam 2017
 27 Jan 2017

ENACTUS hosts agri-food startup weekend
 25 Jan 2017



Sports

Knights win milestone game
 20 Jan 2017

Knights get their first win of 2017
 19 Jan 2017


Who's who among NHL rookies — Central edition
 10 Dec 2016

Knights women left heartbroken after narrow loss to Falcons
 01 Dec 2016





