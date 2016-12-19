Please setup "Top Menu" using Wordpress Dashboard > Appearance > Menus



Top Story

Niagara College receives $7.3 million in federal funding
 Posted on 19 Dec 2016

By ALEX YORKE Staff Writer The shine on the Golden Horseshoe just got a little bit brighter as Liberal MP Vance Badawey,...

Picture of success: Digital Photography program donates annual photo books to Niagara College libraries
 14 Dec 2016

Christmas with my chosen family
 12 Dec 2016



Arts & Entertainment

The five top-grossing movies of 2016
 10 Dec 2016

2016 In Memoriam: a tribute to creative visionaries
 07 Dec 2016


Holiday events in Niagara map
 07 Dec 2016

2016's Twitter royalty
 07 Dec 2016



Editorial & Opinion

Not all Canadians have same fondness for Castro
 12 Dec 2016

Trying to be a mother and a student
 11 Dec 2016


Education is not a political football
 10 Dec 2016

Having trouble time managing? Do it on the go
 10 Dec 2016



Lifestyles

Sephora gift guide
 Posted on 16 Dec 2016

By JESSICA ANDERSEN & HALEY SEDGWICK Staff Writers We decided to check out the best selling products at Sephora this...

Tricks for student Christmas shopping on a budget
 13 Dec 2016

Top tech gifts under $100
 12 Dec 2016


Artisan shop brings change to downtown St. Catharines
 11 Dec 2016



Off Campus

Follow Santa's journey this Christmas
 Posted on 24 Dec 2016

By JOHN HOPKINS-HILL Staff Writer For the 61st year in a row, the Canadian NORAD Region (CANR) will be tracking Santa...

Need someone to talk to? Call Good2Talk
 11 Dec 2016



On Campus

Picture of success: Digital Photography program donates annual photo books to Niagara College libraries
 14 Dec 2016

Entrepreneurial spirit alive through Niagara College's Enactus team
 11 Dec 2016



Sports

Who's who among NHL rookies — Central edition
 Posted on 10 Dec 2016

By COREY LEBLANC Staff Writer What is an NHL rookie? Well the technical parameters for a player to be qualified as a rookie...

Knights women left heartbroken after narrow loss to Falcons
 01 Dec 2016

Knights men flying high over Falcons
 01 Dec 2016


Who's who among NHL rookies — Pacific edition
 30 Nov 2016

Who's who among NHL rookies — Metropolitan edition
 16 Nov 2016





