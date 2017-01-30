200 march for women’s rights

By KATHLEEN DRISCOLL

Clad in pink pussyhats, holding signs with slogans like “Our rights aren’t up for GRABS!” and “Girls just want to have FUN-damental human rights,” Niagara women of all ages and their allies gathered outside St. Catharines City Hall to march in protest of rampant sexist rhetoric and policy suggestions by the incoming administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and similar actions by Canadian politicians.

The march, which took place Jan. 21, was initially organized in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, which was taking place in the American capital the same day.

The Washington edition was organized in response to Trump’s many inflammatory stances regarding women and visible minorities, but the Niagara version grew to a call to action to fight similar sentiments in Canada.

“(The march) is really a chance for us to support and stand and march in solidarity with our sisters in the United States,” said Laura Ip, resource development coordinator of the YWCA Niagara, who organized Niagara’s version of the march.

“But (the march is) also (a reminder) to be aware that the same thing could happen here and that we will not stand it.”

Ip, along with many of the speakers at the event, spoke their concerns about similar views that are popping up in the speeches of candidates of the Conservative party on issues like abortion and LGBT rights and what this could mean for women in Canada.

“There’s a lot of talk that ‘Oh Canada is better than this’… but I think it’s really dangerous to take that approach, especially with some of the things (in regards to xenophobic and sexist rhetoric) coming out of the Conservative party leadership race.”

Over 200 people gathered at St. Catharines City Hall and proceeded to march to federal Liberal MP Chris Bittle’s office to push back against what they identify as direct threats to women’s bodily autonomy and economic equality from the Trump administration, along with Trump’s direct inflammatory rhetoric towards visible minorities.

As woman after woman got up to the microphone to speak, it became apparent that many were there to push back against similar barriers they faced on a local level in the Niagara Region.

As local artist Elizabeth Chitty said, “There are plenty of ‘old white boy’s clubs’ in Niagara.”

“It’s time for us to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” said business owner Tracy Duru, speaking to the need for continued challenging of the status quo, not just in regards to gender inequality, but when it comes to other forms of inequality as well.

The march also proved to be a space for those who have historically been silenced by mainstream feminist movements, which have predominately focused on the issues of white, middle-class women.

This tendency was something that the Women’s March on Washington received a lot of criticism for after the fact, as many women of colour were accused of creating division when they pointed out ways that the march was not being intersectional.

“My friends of colour and I debated coming today due to this history (of a lack of diversity in) the feminist movement,” said Renee Martin on her hesitancy to attend.

In the end, she decided it was still important to attend to push back on that tendency.

“I’m here for women who a western narrative of feminism has silenced them,” said Khadija Hammuda when speaking to the need of a more inclusive feminist movement, which was met with loud applause from those gathered.

The space gave women of all ages a venue to speak to their experience, as a start to what organizers hope to be a continued effort.

“Rights aren’t guaranteed,” said Natasha O’Brien, when speaking to the need for continued action. “Just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s promised.”

As of taking office, Trump has already begun to enact policies that are pro-life in nature. On Jan. 23, the president signed an executive order that bans U.S. funding to international non-governmental organizations that advise on or provide various family planning and reproductive health options if they include abortion. The fact the new president was surrounded by men when signing the policy into law was not lost on most media outlets.