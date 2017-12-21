2017 Match.com study on Millennial dating

Here’s a sneak peek to the second-year journalism students’ Game of Love Project. We based the project on the 2017 Match.com study. Stay tuned for the website launch on Feb. 14, 2018. Here’s some interesting things we found from the study:

Millennial sex monkeys? Far from it



Single millennials are 51% more likely than Boomers to have no interest in sex. But millennials are serious about sex: 28% of them have sex to see if they love someone. And millennials are 40% more likely than those of other generations to believe that an emotional connection makes sex better, as well as the least likely generation to have cheated on a partner.

The sex interview.



One in three singles have had sex before a first date. And single millennials are 48% more likely to have had sex before a first date than all other generations. This may mean millennials are using sex to interview someone before committing further energy to dating him or her, or to try to fast track their sex partner into a relationship.

Falling in love?

Think that giving someone your iPhone password is a sign of budding love? Think again. Both men and women agree that more traditional moments signal signs of falling in love including: caring for them when they are sick (87%); attending a family event as a couple (83%); mentioning them to your friends (82%); vacationing together (79%); and mentioning them to your parents (76%).

FOMO.



57% of singles say social media has generated a Fear Of Missing Out. 51% say social media has made them feel more self-conscious about their appearance; and 48% say it has made them regret that they did or didn’t do something.

Men like dating a feminist:



59% of single men think that feminism “has changed the dating rules for the better,” saying that dating is now safer (55%), more enjoyable (54%), and easier (49%). While single women feel that the rise of gender equality “has made me pickier about potential dates (63%),” and “makes me feel more empowered in my dating life (57%).”

We’ve come a long way.



Online dating has continued to increase in popularity, offering a new way to find romantic partners. 53% of single people have created a dating profile. And today, 40% of singles have dated someone they met online, while only 25% met a first date through a friend.

Addicted to dating?



Almost one in six singles (15%) say they feel addicted to the process of looking for a date. Millennials are 125% more likely to say they feel addicted to dating than older generations. Moreover, men are 97% more likely to feel addicted to dating than women — although women feel more burned out by the process (54%).

Judgment zone:



42% of singles judge a date first by their social media posts; 42% also say they judge a potential date by their photos. Next comes their grammar (39%), their teeth/smile (37%), and their outfit (35%).

Dating Apocalypse? Think again.

Millennials are 30% more likely than any other generation to want to find a relationship in 2017—and they are using technology to do it. They are 75% more likely than Boomers to have dated someone online, and 57% more likely than those of other generations to have created a profile on a dating app.

