2018 Canadian International Autoshow in Toronto

Photos and story by Amanda Filardi

Staff Writer



Car lovers from all over the province come to Toronto for a week of fast-paced fun.

Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bugatti. Those are just some of the elite brands at the 2018 Autoshow in Toronto, but even if you’re not looking to spend the equivilant of a house in St. Catharines, there are plenty of affordable options where that came from.

Bringing in a crowd of around 300,000 annually, the Canadian International Autoshow (CIAS) is the largest of its kind in the area and this year, it includes some special displays including the 70th anniversary of Porsche, and the 50th anniversary of everyone’s favourite toy car, Hotwheels.

The CIAS is the perfect event for those looking to buy a car, or those who just admire them, as some people come just for the experience of sitting in their dream car. Most of the display cars are meant to be sat in and explored, so dealers encourage those who are curious about any of the models to ask questions and sit in their favourite ones to get a feel for the interior.

Those who want a “behind the scenes” look should stick around for the demonstrations so that they can get an idea of what they’re looking for when it comes to their next vehicle.

Cars aren’t the only thing up for grabs. Esso is giving away free gas gift cards, for those who can pump the gas to hit the exact dollar amount. Allstate insurance has a booth this year, where patrons can enter a contest to win a trip to see the Canadian Women’s National soccer team play in a mystery destination. Bertrand Mendis entered the contest by taking a photo posing as a soccer goalkeeper, and says he had a fantastic day at the show.

The Canadian International Autoshow runs until Feb. 25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.