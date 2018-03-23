2018 film previews: Silver-screen superheroes

A preview of upcoming movies from Black Panther to Aquaman, that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat through the year

By April Hounsome

In 2017, both Marvel and DC released stellar superhero movies. Wonder Woman was one of the most exciting and the one you have to see. Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Justice League are noteworthy as well. But 2018 might match or even top last year.

Black Panther

Feb. 16

If you haven’t seen it, you’re missing out. Currently in theaters, Black Panther is crushing the box office. This movie has broken several stereotypes, and features the character currently dominating the internet: Princess Shuri of Wakanda. She’s 16-years-old, the smartest person in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a woman of colour. Plus, a complete badass and a professional roaster. She has a major role in the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War, so if you fall in love with her during Black Panther, you can catch her again next month. Killmonger is a phenomenal villain who has a point, if you think about it. Though he definitely went about it the wrong way. Let’s not forget the title character, the Black Panther himself, T’Challa. T’Challa shows huge character growth throughout Civil War (2016) until the end of Black Panther and it’s inspiring.

Avengers: Infinity War

April 27

The cast is vast and star-studded. The trailers have confirmed it could be the craziest hero movie of the year and involve major character deaths. This film is set to unite the older Marvel heroes with the newer characters. The Guardians of the Galaxy will finally make contact with the Avengers and join the team, Loki is returning to Midgard and Doctor Strange will interact with the others for more than the two minutes in Thor: Ragnarok. Exciting. These past few weeks have been full of hyped up excitement for the film, as it was originally set to be released May 4. A Twitter interaction between Robert Downey Jr. and the Marvel account ended up moving the date up by a whole week. Another shocker was when James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, revealed on Twitter on Feb. 27 that the original Groot is dead and the new Groot, who’s currently a teenager, is his son. Plot twist of the century.

Deadpool 2

May 18

He’s back. Ryan Reynolds is returning as Deadpool and (to the internet’s delight) as is Negasonic Teenage Warhead. With no filter, violence galore and the amazing hair worn by Negasonic, the trailer suggests this sequel could be as good as the first movie. While Deadpool doesn’t exist in the same universe as most of the other Marvel films, fans are still hopeful he could show up and meet Peter Parker.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

July 6

The first movie brought a lighter feel to the MCU and hopefully the sequel can do the same. There’s a lot of unanswered questions though: how did Scott Lang return to the US after the Civil War disaster? Is he still allowed to see his daughter after that disaster? Infinity War may answer some of those questions, but Ant-Man and the Wasp will bring a new feeling to this. The film is set to bring in another female superhero. Hope van Dyne, daughter of Hank Pym, will be the new Wasp, and she’s set to be the partner Scott has always needed. Speaking of, Ant-Man is still using his daughter’s toys to fight bad guys. Who knew how effective that would be?

Venom

Oct. 5

It’s currently unconfirmed whether the Sony Pictures story of the famous villain will exist in the same universe as Disney’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Hardy (Inception, the Dark Knight Rises) is playing Eddie Brock who will be possessed by a symbiote and the two will become Venom. Spider-Man 3 (2007) displayed the villain in a strange light, during which Peter Parker’s mannerisms completely changed. Hopefully this retelling of the birth of one of the most famous of Spider-Man’s enemies will do the alien justice.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Nov. 2

The ninth X-Men film (unless you count the Deadpool movies) and the X-Men: Apocalypse sequel, X-Men: Dark Phoenix will follow Jean Grey’s struggle with a dark force that becomes present with her developing powers. Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) will be returning as the powerful mutant and Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One) is coming back as Scott Summers, Jean’s canon lover. Not a lot is confirmed about this movie, but there’s a heavy suggestion that the X-Men will have to choose between the life of their teammate and the lives of those around the world.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Dec. 14

Yes, it’s animated, but this film will not be following Peter Parker. Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, will be the star of the movie. What exactly is happening plot-wise has yet to be announced, and the only trailer released is less than two minutes long. The general premise of the “Spider-Verse” is that anyone can wear the mask. Will Miles be traipsing through alternate universes? Will we be seeing Spider-Gwen and others? We’ll see.

Aquaman

Dec. 21

The only DC film to be released this year, Aquaman could continue the string of good films that have been coming from the superhero universe. Aquaman, also known as Arthur Curry, is played by Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) and Amber Heard (The Rum Diary) will be returning as Mera. What little that is known about the plot says it continues after Justice League (2017) and will follow Arthur taking his place as heir to the throne, despite his misgivings about his mother.