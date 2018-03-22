2018 Polaris Music Prize Nominees

By ALEX LUPUL

Staff Writer



Dates have been revealed for the 2018 edition of the Polaris Music Prize.

Presented by CBC Music, the Polaris Music Prize awards $50,000 to the artist or group who creates Canada’s album of the year.

The albums will be judged solely on their artistic merit, with album sales not being taken into consideration, by a jury comprised of music journalists, broadcasters and bloggers across the country.

The jury will first submit a 40-album long list, which will be announced June 13, before it’s whittled down to a 10-album short list on July 17.

Eleven people from the larger jury pool are selected to serve on the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury meets on the night of the Gala to select the winner of the Polaris Music Prize, announcing the winner later that evening.

The nine albums that make the short list, but don’t win the top prize, will be awarded $3,000 courtesy of Slaight Music.

Albums must be released between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018 to be eligible for the Polaris Music Prize.

This year’s event will be held at The Carlu in Toronto on September 17.

These three bands that deserve a nomination

Arcade Fire – Everything Now

Nominated for the Polaris Music Prize three times (in 2007, 2001 and 2014), winning in 2011 for their album The Suburbs, which also won Album of the Year at the 2011 Juno Awards and Grammy Awards.

Like their previous album, Reflektor, their 2017 release Everything Now, has received mixed reviews from critics.

But Arcade Fire’s strength has always been their ability to produce a cohesive concept-album, this time turning their sights towards the immediacy of modern life.

Death From Above – Outrage! Is Now

After the band’s breakup in 2006, a follow up to the highly successful 2004 album You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine seemed highly unlikely.

But the band reunited, releasing their sophomore album in 2014, 10 years later.

The band refused to stay inactive for long, releasing their second album in three years last year, entitled Outrage! Is Now.

With 10 songs comprising the album’s 36:29, the Toronto two-piece still manages to create their signature blend of abrasive melodies and danceable.

Gord Downie – Introduce Yerself

Released 10 days after his death, Gord Downie’s final album served as more of a final farewell than the title suggests.

The double-album is comprised of 23 songs, each of which are written about a specific person in his life.

Many of the songs were recorded in a single take during two four-day sessions in 2016 and 2017. Ensuring that Downie would be able to convey everything he needed to say.

Polaris Music Prize Winners

Year and Artist/Band Album

2017 Lido Pimienta La Papessa

2016 Kaytranada 99.9%

2015 Buffy Sainte-Marie Power in the Blood

2014 Tanya Tagaq Animism

2013 Godspeed You! ‘Allelujah! Don’t

Black Emperor Bend! Ascend!

2012 Feist Metals

2011 Arcade Fire The Suburbs

2010 Karkwa Les Chemins de verre

2009 Fucked Up The Chemistry of Common Life

2008 Caribou Andorra

2007 Patrick Watson Close to Paradise

2006 Final Fantasy He Poos Clouds