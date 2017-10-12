$400M worth of demands in strike contract

By KENDRA CONRON

Staff Writer

Since the expiration of the contract between Ontario colleges and their faculty, a concilliator has been meeting with both sides to reach a settlement that is both fair and affordable.

With little progress being made, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), representing 12,000 full and partial-load college faculty members, has called for a “no-board” report. This means that Oct. 15 is the date that the union and institutions can decide to strike or lockout.

“The conciliator has asked both sides to take a break, and that’s what we’re doing. In the meantime, colleges remain committed to finding a path toward settlement that is fair to faculty, but affordable and responsible for colleges,” said Michael Wales, spokesman for Niagara College.

For OPSEU, their main goals are boosting the number of full-time faculty, instead of contract work, as well as giving faculty a say in how colleges run their classrooms.

This senate-like model is similar to the system universities use, as well as Seneca College.

According to JP Hornick, head of the bargaining team for OPSEU, “The colleges are stonewalling negotiations but we’re going to keep pushing the issues.”

The College Employer Council doesn’t agree. According to the council, the union’s new system could cost colleges an extra $400 million and result in the loss of thousands of contract workers.

“We do have a good offer on the table,” Sonia Del Missier, head of the bargaining team for the colleges, said during an interview with the Toronto Star. “We remain committed to achieving a negotiated settlement, one that is fair to faculty, but, at the same time, affordable and responsible.”

The College Employers Council is offering faculty a 7.5 per cent raise over the next four years, meaning the highest paid professor would earn around $115,000 a year.

According to Del Missier, decisions about creating a new senate system are not on the bargaining table. The union’s current proposal on the ratio of full-time faculty to part time would bring 2,480 new full-time positions but at the loss of 7,120 contracted jobs.

For OPSEU, the push for more full-time jobs is about “creating stability within the college system and gives teachers more of a say,” says Hornick.

The OPSEU union local represents professors and partial-load instructors. Of their 12,000 members, 7,500 are full time and the rest are partial load. They do not represent part-time or sessional workers, but a union drive is in the works.

Students shouldn’t worry just yet. The union is required to provide five days notice before they can strike. Niagara College has plans in place should the union decide to strike. “We will communicate our plans at that time,” says Wales.

All negotiations are on hold for the time being.