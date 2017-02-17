By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

The Niagara Knights golf team took home the hardware at the 5th Annual Sport Niagara Awards breakfast, winning the 2016 Team of the Year award.

The team was selected over the A.N Myer senior boys football team and the girl’s basketball team from Jean-Vanier in Welland.

The Niagara Knights golf team won the award, capping off a tremendous 2016 campaign that saw them collect a total of 8 medals. Most impressive was their gold-medal finishes in both the OCAA and CCAA championships.

The award was accepted on behalf of the golf team by Athletics Director at Niagara College, Matthew Davies.

“It’s always an honour to have our athletes and coaches and teams recognized for their commitment to sport in the Niagara region,” said Davies. “We’re very fortunate to have multiple nominees this year and we’re incredibly proud to have our Niagara College golf team win the Team of the Year award.”

Other nominees for the college included golfer Josiah Dixon, who was nominated for the Male Athlete of the Year award as well as coaches Frank DeChellis, and Cameron Thin, who were nominated for the Coach of the Year award.

Nominees were given a commemorative plaque as a thank you for their dedication to sport in the Niagara region.

Winners for each category are as follows:

Event of the Year – Pearl Gloves Charity Boxing Event

Team of the Year – Niagara College Golf Team

Coach of the Year – Marty Calder (Wrestling)

Female Athlete of the Year – Natalie Mastracci (Rowing)

Male Athlete of the Year – Mohammed Ahmed (Olympic runner)

Para-Athlete of the Year – Lonnie Bissonnettte (Bobsleigh)

Chuck Smith Sportsperson of the Year – John White (Golf)

The Show Recap

The event itself was delightful. It was entertaining from start to finish and complete with a notable keynote speaker in Bryan Mudryk of TSN.

Mudryk gave a heartfelt speech, touching on the path that led to his career in broadcasting and in his battles against cancer, which he overcame twice.

“It’s always a priviledge I find to get to talk to groups, not only in sports events, but to have the opportunity to tell my story. It’s an honour, I’m flattered,” said Mudryk. “There are so many people out there, you hear sad stories about cancer or death or loss. If you can just provide some perspective and someone who’s beat cancer… you provide a positive message.”

Elsewhere, it became evident early on just how much the award meant to some of the recipients. Some were seen with visible tears in their eyes as they went to the front of the room to be acknowledged for their hard work and dedication.

Master of ceremonies for the event, Rob Mawhood, spoke about the significance of this event after the show had concluded. “It’s great that an event like this started and continues on to recognize the people in the Niagara region involved in sports,” said Mawhood. “They’re all very special people and special athletes. Sometimes it’s not the battle on the respective sporting field, it’s the battle in life that’s more important.”

The fifth annual for the event was also the inaugural for the Chuck Smith Sportsperson of the Year award, an award that recognizes a volunteer in the region whose leadership results in advancement of sport within the Niagara community.

The recipient, John White, gave a humble speech and thanked the community for recognizing his hard work in the community and in the sport of golf throughout the years.

A truly wonderful event capped off by a truly magnificent speech gives high hopes for next year’s event and will certainly help athletes of all ages long for the day when they can be honoured themselves.