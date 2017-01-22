Resolutions to rehabilitate

By JER HOUGHTON

Staff Writer

For young people, fitness goals often focus on weight loss and muscle gain. For older adults, fitness goals are becoming more and more supported by rehabilitation.

“It’s so important to keep the body moving and our joints active at an older age,” says Dr. Gary Friesen, owner and chiropractor of Niagara-on-the-Lake (NOTL) Chiropractic who runs the practice alongside his wife, Dr. Breanne Schultz.

“They are entering a new chapter in their lives,” adds Friesen, suggesting older adults are often reducing their time at work and investing more time into their own health.

Friesen finds his clients to be very health conscious. He says that with proper and controlled exercise, older adults can recover their movement and strength to return to a “pre-injury” state and prevent future injuries from happening.

The argument is age-related health effects are due in large part to physical inactivity.

NOTL Chiropractic operates on Mary Street in Old Town, Niagara-on-the-Lake, next door to Niagara Fitness and Rehabilitation, a studio gym that also runs a second, full-service facility in St. Davids.

The two businesses have been working closely together since 2015 to address the growing demand of older adults looking to improve their health and well-being.

“Opening beside NOTL Chiropractic was a dream come true,” says Jaclyn Willms, founder and director (and lead personal trainer) of Niagara Fitness and Rehabilitation.

“We have the ongoing help from Dr. Schultz and Dr. Friesen with any situation we come across outside of our scope of practice.”

Their services combined helps clients improve mobility and reduces and prevents pain (and injury) through stretching and strengthening exercise programs and treatment.

“Physical activity prolongs functional independence,” says Willms, adding that it’s about the quality of life and staying independent for as long as you can.

For Willms and her team, the notion of rehabilitation is the foundation of exercise. It’s about addressing and correcting previous injuries and posture imbalances before entering a weight-training program with specific flexibility, mobility and muscle activation exercises.

This allows the body to create new muscle patterns that keep the body strong. The goal is to reduce and avoid pain by strengthening your muscles, joints, core and posture.

She says that it’s never too late to start exercising, urging older adults to think about their fitness level and encouraging anyone at any age to be exercising two to three times a week for at least 30 minutes at a time to see improvement in their physical and mental function.

Niagara-on-the-Lake resident Marie Lapointe, 64, has been training at Niagara Fitness and Rehabilitation with Willms since before it opened.

“Committing to a fitness schedule with Jaclyn anchors my life,” says Lapointe. “She has been a huge motivator in keeping me physically active.”

Lapointe says that even though she is ultimately responsible for her own physical fitness, her energy level and eating and how she feels is a result of being committed to Willms as an “anchor.”

“I really believe we all owe it to ourselves to look after our bodies, starting from a really young age and continuing as long as humanly possible.”

Jena Slingerland, certified personal trainer with Willms at the Old Town location, says you will be less prone to injury and illness, and have more energy with the added benefit of looking and feeling better if you set these habits up earlier, rather than later.

The argument is the sooner you start, the easier it is to maintain your body as you get older.

“My advice to someone over 50 who has never weight trained before would be to try it,” adds Slingerland. “It’s a relaxed environment with a personalized approach with exercise programs that are tailored for your body.”

“It’s the best way to learn proper form at the right pace – plus it can be a lot of fun.”