Internet privacy concerns an issue

By RACHEL BRODERICK

Columnist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snap Chat. It’s more than likely that you have at least one of these social media platforms.

You post what shows you’re watching, what food you’re eating, who you’re hanging out with and even where you’re going.

So after posting all of that, why is it that you expect so much privacy in your life?

If you’re posting everything you’re doing, and then wonder why people are talking about it, well you’re not alone.

There is still a certain expectation that your life is still private even if you post some of the details online.

It’s the same old story.You post something, maybe a rant about a boss or friend, on your profile, and it’s “supposed” to be private, but then someone reads it, or likes it, or even shares it, then one of their friends does the same, and the cycle continues until the person the original post was about reads it. Oops! And you wonder why this has happened to you.

Well here are a few stats about these social media sites that can help you understand why “privacy” is a thing of the past. According to a study by pewinternet.org:

• 91 per cent of people using social media post a photo of themselves, up from 79 per cent in 2006;

• 71 per cent of people using social media post their school name, up from 49 per cent;

• 71 per cent of people using social media post the city or town where they live, up from 61 per cent;

• 53 per cent of people using social media post their email address, up from 29 per cent;

• 20 per cent of people using social media post their cell phone number, up from two per cent;

In addition to the stats above, it can get even more personal:

• 92 per cent post their real name to the profile they use most often;

• 84 per cent post their interests, such as movies, music, or books they like;

• 82 per cent post their birth date;

• 62 per cent post their relationship status;

• 24 per cent post videos of themselves.

By creating a Facebook account, a user acknowledges that your personal information will be shared with others. When you sign up for Facebook there is a disclaimer that states: “The photographs posted on this social networking site are neither privileged nor protected by any right of privacy, regardless of any privacy settings that the user may have established.”

When you purchase an app in the App Store for example, a disclaimer will come up and ask for your permission to use your personal information and your location, and once you say yes then that app has those details forever.

They don’t delete them if and when you change your notifications or turn off location services.

These days, many businesses have their own social media accounts, so when you go in and apply for a job, your potential employer can check and see what you have posted on Facebook, Twitter or

Instagram. Therefore, you always have to be careful what you post and what you’re tagged in.

With hacking being a big issue and with celebrities getting hacked and having their personal information leaked, you need to be so careful what you have posted or even stored in the cloud.

Make sure you don’t have a generic password, like “password,” for any of your accounts and it’s even better if you have different passwords for each account.

Basically, if you don’t want people to see it, don’t post it. It may seem like a good idea now to post certain things, but you need to think long term. Privacy settings won’t always protect you.