SAC acting on transit issue

By IRYNA RYBCHAK

Special to the News

Busing is still an issue for some students at Niagara College, but the wheels are in motion to solve a problem caused by increased enrolment.

Some students were unable to attend the first classes of the school year this January, although not for a lack of trying.

French Pagarigan, a second-year Computer Programming student, missed a number of classes at the beginning of the Winter term, as he was left behind by the bus heading from Niagara Falls to the Welland campus.

He was far from being the only one.

The reason? The bus was at capacity.

“There were a couple of times I missed my classes,” said Pagarigan.

Earlier this year, Niagara College Student Administrative Council (NCSAC) published an open letter addressing student concerns and explaining the situation which led to students being unable to access transit.

“Ideally, I would love if we could tell students to live close to their campus, but we can’t really do that,” said AliceMary Nakiwala, president of NCSAC. “One of the biggest bus taking populations lives in

Niagara Falls, which makes it super hard for us to manage it.”

Every year, NCSAC asks the admissions department for the estimated number of enrolled students from September to January, in order to organize the transit budget. The International Division, however, has difficulty providing these figures.

For example, this January, 450 new international students came to Niagara College. “There is an issue with transit in the Niagara region,” said Steve Kosh, executive director of NCSAC.

“It isn’t just for students, but the entire community. Because it’s never the school which works with transit, it’s always the student union.” Kosh continued: “Your tuition goes to pay for academics, your tuition doesn’t pay for buses. What pays for buses is an ancillary fee, the U-pass fee. We at SAC aren’t supposed to be using our student activity fee to pay for the bus.”

As a result of the situation, NCSAC set up a meeting with the college executive, who offered to give support to the student council.

“The college has been very supportive,” said Nakiwala.

There are now five additional buses running from Niagara Falls to Welland, two in the morning and three in the evening, which has helped ameliorate – even if not alleviate – the situation.

“Now what’s happening is there are so many people at 6:30 p.m. and if they can’t get on, they have to wait two hours for the 8:30 p.m. bus,” says Jessica Movil, a second-year Civil Engineering program student.

Movil continued: “In the beginning of the year there used to be a line-up to get to the college, but now there is a line to go back home. Everybody usually shows and it’s like a big crowd of people just trying to squeeze onto the bus. It’s like chaos.”