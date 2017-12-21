Here’s a sneak peek to the second-year journalism students’ Game of Love Project. We based the project on the 2017 Match.com research study about millennial dating. Stay tuned for the website launch on Feb. 14, 2018. From slang to acronyms, here’s some terms millennials use and their meanings:

Benching: When you’ve been talking to someone over text or social media, and they completely avoid making plans to meet up in person, keeping you to the side while they pursue others.

Breadcrumbing: When someone drops slight forms of attention, whether it be liking Instagram photos, Facebook posts or subtle snapchats, just to keep them on your radar.

Catch Feelings: Usually said when you’ve been talking to someone for a while whether via text or in person and you begin to have feelings for them. “I’m beginning to catch feelings for you.”

Catfishing: When someone uses a fake persona to lure someone into a fake relationship, usually online.

Cuffing Season: When singles get together for the colder months to have someone by their side; a cuddle buddy.

Cushioning: When one person is in a relationship but is also flirting with other people on the side, so that if the relationship ends they have backups.

DTF (Down to F***): Commonly used to say that your down to do the deed (have sex), or to insinuate that a girl or guy is “dtf.”

DTR (Define the Relationship): Used when you’ve been talking to that one person for a while, everything’s been going good but you don’t know where you and that person stand. Are you together? Are you not? That’s when you would ask, “Can you dtr?”

FBO (Facebook Official): When a relationship is made public on Facebook for everyone to see; solidifying the relationship.

F***boy: This has many definitions. It can refer to how a boy is dressed, to how they act, and how they treat girls. It can also be a boy who does sleazy things and generally pisses off the female population.

FWB (Friends with Benefits): Probably the most common dating acronym, meaning that you talk and do things of a sexual manner but aren’t particularly devoted to one another. You just call each other up when you want to have sex but still remain platonic friends – doing the things friends do.

Ghosting: When someone you’ve been seeing or talking to for quite a while suddenly stops answering your texts or calls – basically going MIA.

Hookup: When you’re not in a relationship but you engage in sexual intercourse.

LDR (Long distance relationship): This is really self-explanatory. It’s used to describe a relationship in which the two involved are far apart from one another.

Monkeying: When someone goes from one relationship to the next in a constant cycle.

Netflix and Chill: Basically, the opposite of what it says. It means to come over and watch a movie but really insinuating hooking up.

NSA (No strings Attached): This means you and the person do things just like a couple but aren’t directly committed to each other and can see other people.

Slide into the DM’s: When you direct message someone privately versus contacting them on their social media; usually flirty.

Talking: An older term, but still relevant; means you are “talking” to the person but it is nothing more. No commitment to one another has been made.

Textlationship: When the relationship is solely over text and nothing else; everything is behind a screen and no human contact is being made.

Thirsty: Used to describe someone who desperately wants attention or action.