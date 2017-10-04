A look into the sounds of summer

By ALEX LUPUL

City and Colour – Niagara-on-the-Lake

On Canada Day weekend, St. Catharines’ own Dallas Green returned to the Niagara Region for a performance at The Commons at Butler’s Barracks, in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The historic military complex’s grounds served as a setting for the all-Canadian lineup. Last performing at the site in 2013, this year’s edition featured City and Colour receiving support from Dear Rouge, Stars, The Strumbellas and music legends Blue Rodeo.

With a Canadian lineup in place, all that was needed were some hosts. Coming off of the success of their television series’ second season, Letterkenny’s own Wayne and Daryl served as the perfect hosts, keeping the crowd roaring with laughter in between sets.

July Talk – Hamilton

Hamilton’s annual Festival of Friends made its return to Gage Park on Aug. 4-6, marking the festival’s 41st year. This year’s edition of the festival featured 27 performers over three days, including headlining performances from renowned artists and bands including Terri Clark, Scott Helman, Kathleen Edwards, July Talk, Hollerado and Stars.

What makes Festival of Friends particularly special is that admission remains free to concert-goers of all ages, an overall value that seemed too good to pass up for the thousands in attendance.

Arkells – Lewiston, NY

While located on the opposite side of the Canada-U.S. border, Lewiston, N.Y.’s outdoor concert venue ArtPark is more accessible than you would think.

Divided by the Niagara River, all that’s needed to reach your destination is short drive over the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge.

ArtPark hosts outdoor concerts from May to September, bringing in artists from various genres from the likes of: Blink 182, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bleachers, July Talk, Ziggy Marley, Volbeat, ZZ Top and Blondie.

One other band that Canadian’s may recognize is Hamilton’s Arkells, who took to the stage on Aug. 19. With Australia’s Atlas Genius and Buffalo’s Humble Braggers in support. Playing in support of last year’s “Morning Report,” Arkells performed their chart-topping songs to fans from both sides of the border.

Matthew Good – Niagara Falls

In honour of Canada’s 150 birthday, Niagara Falls’ Canada 150 committee sought to organize a special event to mark the occasion. This came in the form of a free concert from Juno-award winning musician Matthew Good.

Good and his band travelled to the city’s Scotiabank Convention Centre on Aug. 26, to continue the Canada 150 celebration. The excitement was easily noticeable from those in attendance, with fans lining up well before the beginning of the concert.

Once doors to the convention hall opened those at the front of the line sprinted down the lengthy corridor, in hopes of claiming their spot against the stage’s barricade. Following an opening set by Windsor, Ont., rock duo The Blue Stones, Good performed a career-spanning set that had fans hanging onto every word.

John Mayer – Toronto

John Mayer returned to Toronto for the second time in the last six months, as part of The Search for Everything Tour. His most recent album, from which the tour takes its name, was initially released in sections leading up to the album’s release in April of this year. Mayer’s setlist for the tour also shared a similar structure, with it being divided up into chapters, each comprised of full band, acoustic and John Mayer Trio performances.

The audience members at Budweiser Stage were constantly on their feet during the performance, singing along to the new material while hit songs like “No Such Thing” and “Daughters” received the greatest reactions from the crowd. All things considered Mayer has so many hits and a live show to back them up with, a concert that you shouldn’t miss.

Amanda Marshall – St. Catharines

With Ontario celebrating its 150 anniversary the provincial government has organized ONtour, intended for “music-lovers in 23 communities across the province will get the chance to enjoy a live, free concert featuring some of Ontario’s – and Canada’s – brightest musical talents.”

On Aug. 30 the concert series made its scheduled stop in St. Catharines’ Montebello Park, featuring an all female lineup comprised of Iskwé, Melanie Brûlée, Michelle Tracy with Amanda Marshall serving as the headliner.