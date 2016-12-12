All the way from the North Pole to Niagara College

By MELANIE ROSS

Staff Writer

With the Christmas season here, Mr. and Mrs. Claus have been busy getting the sleigh ready to go, but still had time to squeeze in a visit to Niagara College.

The couple visited The Core Dec. 5, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., meeting students and taking selfies with them.

Cameron MacDonald, director of social programming at Niagara College Student Administrative Council, was hosting the event and taking photos for the students who came in and wanted to take pictures with the famous couple.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus took a seat on the stage at The Core and took many selfies with the students.

Once the mini photoshoots had finished, Mrs. Claus handed the students peppermint candy canes.

On the stage of The Core was an inflatable snow globe alongside a Christmas tree and an inflatable snowman. In front of these props were two chairs — one for Mr. Claus and the other for Mrs. Claus.

Mr. Claus asked what the students wanted for Christmas, but also asked what programs they are in and what they plan on doing after their schooling is done.

“I remember once a boy asked me if I wave to people on airplanes,” says Mr. Claus. “I said, ‘Of course I do, I always wave’.”

The same boy mentioned that his father is a pilot for WestJet, and his dad during Christmas has always seen Mr. Claus waving to him and the passengers.

“I really like Christmas, and I thought my mom would like the picture,” says Stephanie Burton, an Educational Assistant – Special Needs Support program student.

The famous pair travel to schools, Christmas parties but never malls, they say. “Malls are way too busy. We don’t care much for malls.”

Mr. Claus, known for his jolliness and his signature “Ho, ho, ho!” laugh, spoke about how often he changes his suit.

His first suit, when starting his rounds, was a handmade suit. Now, Mr. and Mrs. Claus buy new outfits every two years, usually costing around $800 for both outfits.

The Clauses concluded their visit by waving goodbye to the students at The Core, giving out more candy canes, hopping into their sleigh and riding back to the North Pole.