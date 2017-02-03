Alternative facts, or fiction

By RYAN THORPE

Columnist

In retrospect, Kellyanne Conway uttering the phrase “alternative facts” may be seen as a watershed moment in the changing nature of our political landscape.

It can be added to the growing glossary of terms which have punctuated our political discourse the past few years, the most obvious being “fake news” and “post-truth.”

Following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, former president Barack Obama said the new media environment “means everything is true and nothing is true.”

It’s an apt description of the thoroughly post-modern situation we now find ourselves in.

“There are no facts, only interpretations,” wrote Friedrich Nietzsche. One wouldn’t necessarily expect it, but apparently Conway is fond of this passage from the oft-misunderstood German philosopher.

Nietzsche’s argument was actually quite interesting, highlighting the subjective interpretative lens at the base of positivist philosophy.

Conway’s, on the other hand, was absurd.

There is another name for alternative facts: lies.

Conway’s now famous statement was made in response to media criticism of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s comments regarding the attendance of Trump’s inauguration. Spicer characterized the turnout as the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration – period – both in person and around the globe.”

The problem? The statement was demonstrably false.

In defense of Spicer, Conway told NBC’s Meet the Press that he was merely countering the dominant media narrative with “alternative facts.”

While the dispute may have stemmed from a rather inconsequential and petty point – the size of the respective inauguration crowds for Obama and Trump – what it signifies regarding the state of our political and cultural discourse is far more disconcerting.

As anyone with even a rudimentary grasp on the basics of formal logic can tell you, something is either true or it is not.

Trump’s administration is certainly not the first to utilize lies and “half-truths” in an effort to push a political agenda or narrative. In fact, it is so commonplace the average citizen generally distrusts a good deal of the statements that come from their elected public officials.

The Brexit campaign was fueled by a fair amount of misinformation. Ronald Reagan dishonestly denied his administration’s weapons-hostages swap with Iran. Lyndon Johnson pulled America deeper into the Vietnam War by lying about the Gulf of Tonkin incident. Dishonesty and politics have gone hand-in-hand since the incipient stages of the latter.

What has been striking about Trump, however, is the sheer quantity of misinformation he has spread, as well as the effectiveness with which he has navigated this “post-truth” landscape, utilizing “alternative facts” like battering rams to smash all obstacles on his path to the White House.

What is needed now, as a remedy to this “post-truth” malady, is a good dose of the skeptical instinct and the ability for critical thought.

The media was right to criticize Spicer’s comments for what they were and Conway deserves little more than ridicule for having the audacity to utter a phrase as ridiculous and deplorable as “alternative facts.”

Those willing to play fast and loose with something as important as the truth deserve to have their feet held to the fire and to be made accountable for their role in the watering down of public

discourse and the proliferation of disinformation.

“Allow a friend to believe in a bogus prospectus or a false promise and you cease, after a short while, to be a friend at all,” wrote the late Christopher Hitchens in his book Letters to a Young Contrarian.

In response to notions like “post-truth” and “alternative facts,” the media would do well to heed Hitchens’ words and treat their readers as the most cherished of friends.

The disagreements between the press and the Trump administration regarding the size of the president’s inauguration turnout is not a matter of the narcissism of the small difference. It is the difference between those seeking to inform versus misinform, enlighten versus deceive and report versus cover-up.

Matters such as these cannot be covered by engaging in false-balance reporting. The role of the Fourth Estate is to serve as a check and balance on power and to call things by their rightful name.

It is, perhaps, needed now more than ever in recent memory.

What Spicer and Conway engaged in was not the presentation of alternative facts, it was lying.