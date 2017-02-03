Are we growing numb?

By ANGEL LEIGHIA

CHAPMAN-KLAASSEN

Staff Writer

A suicide bomber in Mali killed at least 50 people recently.

Unfortunately, this is a phrase heard too commonly in our daily conversations, and has been for a long time.

Less than a week ago, terror came to a less familiar part of the world, our own backyard when a gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec, killing six people.

Over the past 10 years the number of terrorist attacks per year has increased globally.

In 2014, the number of suicide bombings increased by 94 per cent.

According to Business Insider and The Daily Caller, 2016 was the deadliest year for suicide bombings, with an increase of 30 per cent from 2015 and a death toll of roughly 5,650.

If that weren’t discouraging enough, former chief of the GSS Counter Terrorism Bureau Nitzan Nuriel told Israel Defense that he believed 2017 would be “a particularly bloody year, especially for the Western world.”

“Violence has become a part of daily media life. Both in entertainment and news. Some people just chose to accept that it’s a reality and move past it faster than others,” says Branden Baumgart. “As long as it doesn’t affect a person’s daily life, I believe a person is more likely to ignore it and pretend it’s not a reality. Just another action thriller or late night scary movie.”

This past year could certainly pass for a scary movie.

Not that reactions from anyone would show it. There were more lists out regarding the deaths of adored celebrities than terrorist attacks or suicide bombings in 2016.

This begs the question, has society really become desensitized?

“I find people seem to be concerned, but not to an extreme extent,” says Isaiah Stigge, 20. “It seems to be more of an abstract concern, given the fact that most Canadians have not witnessed terrorism first hand.”

Some people argue that it’s more personal than societal.

“There’s two kinds of people. There’s the over sheltered ‘oh my God that’s terrible’ like they can’t believe such a thing is even possible, let alone will ever come to affect their daily lives kind of person. Where as there’s the person who may not be aware of what’s going on, or may not care,” says Baumgart.

Whether people care or not, these attacks are not anticipated to stop any time soon. By mid-January alone, there had been 15 suicide bombings and 28 shootings globally.

In anticipation of the year ahead, some are considering the possibility that Canada may soon become a larger target for terrorism.

“I think that because of our affiliation with the United Nations and America we’re probably a bigger target for terrorism. If one of our ally countries goes to war, there’s a chance we could become a possible target for anyone looking to weaken said allied country,” says Baumgart.

The consensus among many people is that this year will be highly similar to the last.

“I imagine terrorism will continue. There hasn’t been enough change in culture, at least in the Western Hemisphere, to cause much change,” says Stigge.