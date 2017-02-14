Are you a green consumer?

By HYOJUNG MAY LEE

Staff Writer

Would you change the products on your shopping list if your choice is harmful to the environment?

Having concerns about environmental issues, more and more individuals participate in green consumerism as they check and shop for products with less or no environmental impact.

According to the online blog, Articles Junction, green consumption is defined as “the practice of using environmentally friendly products that do not cause risk for human health and do not threaten the function of diversity to natural ecosystems.”

Green consumption covers a full range of activities, including producing goods, the efficient use of resources, reusing or recycling materials and the protection of nature.

Environmental issues are influenced by large companies and governments.

However, consumers have a significant influence on the flow of goods in the marketplace as market trends are determined by consumers’ demand.

Now, consumers have not only the right to buy the products they desire, but also the responsibility for their choice of products.

How can you be a green consumer?

There are plenty of ways you can help.

“I’m as environmentally friendly as I can be,” said Alyssa Levasseur, a first-year Horticulture Technician program student. “If something has a recycle symbol on it, that’s good.”

Some steps to being a green consumer are to, “Buy organic stuff, and don’t support big companies that you know do bad things. And just make conscious choices. Think about what’s going to happen in five years with that product,” said Levasseur.

Sercan Cakiroglu, an English for Academic Preparation student, strictly regulates his shopping list when he chooses food.

“When I go to grocery shopping, I always try to buy organic food. Organic or natural products seem to be expensive, but not all of them. I buy them because it’s healthier and environmentally friendly.”

He continued: “I think we shouldn’t use the stuff that is damaging the environment too much like spray products and deodorants (with harmful chemicals). It has a negative effect on the environment.”

Organic ingredients or materials are normally considered to be beneficial for nature and our health because they are grown without toxic pesticides or herbicides that hurt or deplete the ecosystem.

Selecting products made of recyclable materials is also a good habit to practice. Those materials include glass, wood, metal or plastic. If you ever consciously look at packages on items, you would find there are the recycling symbols or other environmental labels on them.

Items with environmental symbols are less likely to affect the environment.

Considering a product that harms the environment as little as possible is the start of becoming a green consumer.

Levasseur said she thinks that each person has a responsibility.

“I feel like I have to do something even if (it’s) just a little bit. If everybody does something little that’s bad, it adds up,” she said.

“People are less concerned. They don’t think it’s happening. ‘Oh, it doesn’t really affect me. It’s not going to happen to me in my lifetime.’ So they just buy whatever. I think we should get more people to be proactive about it and talk about it. There is a lot of evidence,” said Levasseur.

Cakiroglu said, “Many environmental issues have a correlation with global warming. I don’t want to make it happen.”

Here are some everyday products you may want to avoid in order to protect the environment:

Facial cleansers with microbeads

Shampoos and soaps with sulfates

Deodorants with triclosan

Lip balm derived from petroleum

Moisturizers containing palm oil