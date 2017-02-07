Bad roommates, bad experience

By MELANIE ROSS

Staff Writer

Moving into a new home with someone you don’t know and having to treat them as if he or she is a friend can be scary.

In the best case scenario, you have made a new friend.

In the worst case, you have to deal with a bad roommate.

There are many different types of bad roommates. Some don’t clean up after themselves. Some are too loud. Some are just rude, while still others exceed all the typical bad roommate expectations.

Such was the case of Tyler Clementi, a Rutgers University student who was subjected to a hate crime by his roommate. Clementi later took his own life.

That’s an extreme case. Most roommate issues are more manageable.

Brett, a Niagara College student, said clean-up duties among he and his roommates was the source of angst.

“Last year, I was in the student housing with six other roommates,” recalls Brett. “One was my brother, so it wasn’t too bad. But the other roommates, we all shared one kitchen and it got so bad that there was mold on the dishes they didn’t do.”

Brett’s solution was simple: He did his dishes and left the rest alone.

But sometimes roommates can be worse than just messy.

Allison, another Niagara College student, says she doesn’t have a bad roommate. However, her boyfriend is currently having problems. His roommate parties all night and brings women back to his room. To deal with the issue, they have divided the room so that one side belongs to him and the other side to the roommate.

Bad roommates can affect many things including grades, sleeping patterns and can drive you to drink. You can try and resolve this issue by talking to your roommate.

Sometimes turning a blind eye to small things will help ease the situation.

You may even decide that it’s time to find a new place to live.

If giving up and moving out isn’t an option, there are other ways of dealing with a bad roommate.

You can set concrete ground rules with your roommate, setting the kind of boundaries everyone can live with.

An article by the Huffington Post sums it up this way: It’s important to call it out when you find it. Tell your roommate you want to chat. There could be a larger issue at play, but those things won’t become apparent if the situation gets swept under the rug and is never dealt with.