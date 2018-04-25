Basil, NOTL campus’s 15-year-old feline

By RENATO PEDRESCHI

Staff writer



Basil, the college’s very important cat, is celebrating his 15th birthday and 14th year on the job as head of natural pest control at the NC greenhouse this year.

In February 2004, a month before the greenhouse at Niagara College opened its doors for the season, Basil was just settling into his new home. He was a six-month-old kitten, newly adopted and a stranger to the lush hunting grounds he would soon reign over.

It was that open house in 2004 where the greenhouse staff held a contest to help name their newest team member. Among options such as “Glen” and “Perry”, short for Glenridge and Periwinkle, Basil stood out and became the eventual winner.

“He was just a scared little kitty,” recalls Terry Sherwood, a part-time horticulture technician at the greenhouse. Sherwood, who was relatively new to the greenhouse when Basil arrived, played a critical role in helping Basil get adjusted, but admits it’s “taken a village” to support the chief mouser.

Between the greenhouse staff and college security, daily communication and vigilance is needed to keep Basil safe and on the job. “He has the whole lay of the land,” says security guard Brian Moar, who in only a couple years with Niagara college has helped Basil find his way home on multiple occasions. “When the greenhouse staff leave, if he’s not there they let us know and we take it upon ourselves to make sure he gets home.”

Including vet care, medication and food, Basil’s cost of services is about $100 per month. This is incorporated into the cost of running the greenhouse but is supported by donations and by the sale of “Basil keychains.”

The keychains – available for sale at the Benchmarket – not only help support the greenhouse and Basil but also are a way to use Basil’s fame to help support students. For three years the keychains have funded Basil’s bursary project. “A dollar from each keychain sold will go into a fund for a $500 bursary in Basil’s name,” says greenhouse supervisor Matthew Orr. The bursary is given annually to a student in need and has been going on for three years.

Besides the bursary and the daily “trophies” he brings to staff and students while on rodent control, Sherwood believes Basil provides much more to campus life.

“A lot of students leave their pets at home, so they’re missing their own pets. It’s nice to have a communal kitty to love.”

So if visiting the greenhouse be sure to stop by the Benchmarket, not only to see what students have been growing but to wish Basil a happy fifteenth birthday and thank him personally for the years of service.