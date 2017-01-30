“Bell Let’s Talk,” but for one day only

By CARLY SOLTESZ

Columnist

This year, Wednesday, Jan. 25 was what’s commonly known as the “Bell Let’s Talk” day.

Most of us are familiar with the day, or we at least know about it from the television commercials and all of the social media hype.

A few simple clicks and your Facebook profile picture is slapped with the Bell logo and the phrase, “On January 25, let’s talk,” in Bell’s cheery blue-and-white colours, with a link to their “let’s talk” homepage.

The website features a banner at the top requesting those in immediate crisis to call 911 or to go to the hospital above a group of celebrities with wide smiles. A button that says, “Start Preparing” brings you to a page telling users to save the date and set a reminder.

Start preparing? For what? Why do I need to prepare myself for a day to talk about mental health? As a millennial in today’s society, mental health is no stranger to me, be it my own or any of my friends’ or colleagues’ mental health.

As a 20-something who is actively on social media and growing up with the luxury of a television with all the channels a satellite dish can provide, I’ve been vaguely aware of this program from Bell through the years. As I’ve grown through my education, I have learned more about initiatives such as these and their benefits – but I have also learned about their problems.

According to the website, “For every text, call, tweet, Instagram post, Facebook video view and Snapchat geofilter used on Bell Let’s Talk Day on January 25th, Bell will donate 5¢ more to mental health initiatives across Canada.”

This is a great strategy to gain attention, as it appeals to smartphone users as well as those who prefer to simply make phone calls or texts.

The website, under the tab “results and impact,” describes where portions of the money raised will go, such as Canadian Red Cross, to “incorporate mental health programming into its standard first aid training and launch a new Canadian Red Cross program focused on training first responders to look beyond physical symptoms and evaluate emotional well-being following an emergency such as a natural disaster.”

This is amazing and wonderful and the grand scale this initiative is being discussed at is awe-inspiring. As far as initiatives go, this is a cause near and dear to me, so I am personally invested in the program’s success.

What I take issue with, however, is its timeline.

A few weeks before the designated day to “talk,” social media and commercials pop up periodically to remind us of the project.

Where is the discussion of mental health on a platform of similar proportions the rest of the year? We have celebrity voices advocating for mental health year-round, yet their voices are usually cast aside by some other celebrity’s scandal.

I am grateful for the initiative. The awareness it spreads and the donations it collects are much needed and very relevant in today’s society.

But why is it only one day? Large scale media is absent from the conversation about mental health that happens every day in communities and homes everywhere.

There are shows and movies that showcase mental health struggles via the ‘token crazy’ character. Then there are the shows and movies that write in a normalization of mental health, and they are somehow seen as ‘groundbreaking.’ This is very saddening. Mental health is not exclusive to being on television to be capitalized on.

I am elated and encouraged when mental health is discussed. Participating in the “I am not OK” project by Niagara News was an extremely worthwhile and rewarding experience. I got to promote the importance of mental health awareness from a journalistic standpoint, showcasing my skills, while also promoting the usefulness of help, such as therapy and trying to change the conversation about the stigma that surrounds mental health.

I am cautiously optimistic about where this discussion is heading but there is still so much progress to be made, let alone erase the stigma completely.

Putting voices and faces to the issue is noble – it spreads awareness to audiences who may not have the same personal experiences as the average Joe. Sadly, this is only a face and voice for 24 hours a year.

Perhaps if Bell were to take its name off of the slogan “let’s talk” and it were not a slogan but rather a conversation, change will come.