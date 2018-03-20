Blind man reaches world audience through radio

By BETH AUDET

Staff Writer



“There’s nothing you can’t do.”

That’s the message a Welland resident hoped to convey when he set out to write VA3DV: Vincent’s Diary, a book about his life.

Vince Dellemonache, is a 78-year-old blind man born in Penne, Italy, and raised in a farm house containing his parents, sister, grandparents and aunt. He and his family emigrated to Canada when he was 12.

Suffering from retinis pigmentosa did not keep him from leading a happy, normal life. He and his wife Mary have been married nearly 52 years and together they had three children – Anthony, Mauro and Angela.

Dellemonache taught himself to clean, do laundry and cook to care for his daughter Angela while his wife was away working. Angela was severely disabled from birth and did not speak. Under her father’s care, she miraculously learned to walk.

Angela passed away five years ago; she was 46.

Dellemonache became interested in amateur radio and obtained a certificate of proficiency in 1982. Through radio frequencies, Dellemonache connected with people around the globe.

“I’ve got friends all over,” he said.

In 2005 he founded HandiHam Radio, a club that educated and equipped people with disabilities with computers and Ham radio equipment so they, too, could connect with the world around them.

He says he closed HandiHam radio in 2012, because computers and radio equipment had become more affordable and easily accessible for everyone.

Dellemonache wrote his life’s story with the help of his sister, Anna Maria, dictating it entirely over the phone to Italy.

He became emotional talking about the prospect of encouraging people with disabilities through his story.

“I accomplished everything I wanted in my life,” he said through tears. He hopes others will realize they can do the same.

According to Gerry D’Angelo, owner of D’Angelo Printing in Welland, the 28-page book is still “in its infancy.” The first proof was given to Dellemonache and his wife on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

D’Angelo, who is also a family friend of Dellemonache, says he’s “a fighter.”

“He hasn’t used that handicap to derail him,” says D’Angelo. “He’s mentally strong and motivated.”

Dellemonache is unsure how his book will be distributed once it’s complete, but he hopes to donate part of the proceeds to the Welland General Hospital’s Ophthalmology department to help purchase equipment.