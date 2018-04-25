Bring spring…fashion!

By MADISON RALLON

Staff Writer



Although this April has felt like January, Spring Fashion is coming to Niagara College whether the weather wants it to or not. Students are starting to pull out the bright clothing.

Women are getting there spring dresses ready and the men are pulling out their khaki shorts.

Floral always comes out during the spring time and usually stays till mid-September. “I’m excited to wear my flower print clothing, once it gets warmer,” says Cassia Xavier, an exchange student from Brazil.

Lace will also be making its way back this spring.

Rachel Perin, second-year Practical Nursing student says, “I like wearing my jean capris or shorts with a cute lace top. It really depends on the weather.”

During fall, mustard yellow raged. Mustard yellow cardigans, t-shirts, even pants, were everywhere.

Although Mustard is out, yellow is here to stay. Something about the bright, sun-like colour has put it at the top of the spring clothing list.

Elle, a fashion magazine, is expecting adjacent Lavender to be the “it-colour” this spring, but Niagara College dresses differently.

The young women of NC love their rompers. It’s quick and easy like a dress, but you can still wear it with a messy bun and a bare face.

“I like comfy chic, so I’ll throw on a romper. They’re easy to put on, and more comfortable when it’s hot,” says Ericia Mercure, second-year Practical Nursing student.

The young men of NC love their khakis.

“When it gets nicer out I wear Khaki shorts with dress shirts. My girlfriend likes flannel, but at school I just wear a t-shirt,” says Greg Cass, third-year Construction and Engineering student.

Jacob Day, third-year Construction and Engineering student, agrees khaki is the way to go during the spring.

“I normally just wear a t-shirt with jeans or khaki pants,” says Day.