Calorie boards now fixed fast-food features

By ZIWEN LU

Staff Writer

You may notice when you walk in to Tim Hortons they now have calorie counts on the menu board for each item.

Having calories displayed on menus became mandatory for restaurants with 20 or more locations as of Jan 1.

This means you will now see the number of calories indicated at fast-food places, chain restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, grocery stores and even in the movie theatres.

Hospitals, schools and day-care centres are exempt from this new regulation.

But some believe displaying calorie counts has a negative effect on people who suffer from eating-disorders.

Andrea LaMarre, a PhD candidate at the University of Guelph, who concentrates her research on young people with eating disorders, started an online petition several weeks ago that looks to have the legislation repealed.

She believes that having calories displayed on the menus may complicate the situation for people who already have an eating disorder.

“They may be able to more easily combat those thoughts that make calorie counting an obsession, if the number isn’t directly thrown in their face every time they go to that restaurant,” she said.

According to the CBC report, the Heart and Stroke Foundation supports this movement, and believes it is positive and beneficial to helping people make more conscious choices by providing the calorie count.

“Menu labelling is one small thing that empowers parents and empowers Ontarians to take control of the choices that they make when they’re having lunch or dinner at a restaurant,” said Joe Belfontaine, executive director of the Ontario branch of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“Certainly it’s not the end-all or be-all, but it’s an important tool in the toolbox.”

Adults and youth (ages 13 and older) need an average of 2,000 calories a day, and children (ages 4 to 12) need an average of 1,500 calories a day. However, individual needs vary.

