Canada and U.S. face off at Orchard Park

By AUSTIN BROAD

Staff Writer



Canada and the United States are bordering countries, trade partners and allies but when it comes to sport they are two of the biggest rivals in the world.

This year the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is hosting the World Junior Tournament in Buffalo N.Y., and on Dec. 29 Team Canada and Team USA will play against each other at New Era Field in the first ever outdoor game to be held at the IHHF World Juniors.

“It’s pretty awesome. Every year Canada-USA is the most anticipated matchup of the tournament and now we get to watch them play outside in the snow,” said Niagara region resident Adam Daisley.

The Canadians and the Americans usually play on New Year’s Eve to make it a special matchup, but with the game being held outdoors in front of nearly 70,000 fans it doesn’t get any more special than that.

Last year, the Americans played the Canadians twice and managed to win both games. They beat Canada 3-1 on New Year’s Eve, then beat them 5-4 in a shootout to win the Gold Medal.

This year, with the added spectacle of being an outdoor game, the stakes are just as high and the Canadians will look to avenge last year’s defeats.

Although this game is being held in the states, Buffalo is so close to Niagara that this game will have a local feel to it.

If history repeats itself most of the fans attending the game will be from Canada, and since the IIHF hasn’t announced any plans for any future outdoor games this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for sports fans.

The game is at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Fans interested in attending can buy tickets starting at $60.