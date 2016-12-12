Candlelight on-the-lake

By HARLEY DAVIDSON

Staff Writer

Thousands of people gathered around the clock tower cenotaph in Niagara-on-the-Lake to sing Christmas carols and walk the decorated streets with candles in hand on Dec. 2.

The route, led by two horse-drawn carriages, was lined with Christmas lights, bands and choirs, performing carols in different styles, from barbershop quartets to bell choirs.

The event? The annual Candlelight Stroll, which supports children with disabilities and helps out Newark Neighbors, a non-profit organization supporting families in need and providing Christmas bundles to more than 50 local families.

Each year, a different child with disabilities is chosen to receive the proceeds and lead the stroll in the first carriage.

This year, leading the stroll was seven-year-old Edwin Thom, who has high-functioning autism. The money, his mother says, will go to helping pay the nearly $100 of weekly cab fares back and forth from Bethesda, where he attends a program for autistic children.

The ceremonies, as is tradition, started with carols in front of the Old Court House, led by Debbie Whitehouse, before Lord Mayor Pat Darte introduced the child chosen to receive the proceeds and lead the stroll. The walk itself begins after a closing performance by the Salvation Army Band and the candle lighting ceremonies.

Some of the performers who lined the route, like “Images,” an all-female barbershop quartet containing a mother and daughter, are regular performers at the stroll. They have performed at the stroll for more than 19 years, and few passersby can ever help stopping to listen to them put a barbershop spin on classic carols.

“These ones are my favourite so far,” says someone in the crowd behind me while I listen to their rendition of “Let it Snow.”

A long list of other performers included the Salvation Army Band, the Fort George Junior Fife and Drum Corps, Sing Niagara, A Capella Niagara, Royal Oak School, Niagara Christian Assembly, Grace United Church, German School Choir, Bethany Bell Ringers, Brass Quintet, Royal Elite International Academy, Jubal Cottage School, Joyful Noise, The Yellow Door Theatre Company and Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Participants are always encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate, and candles are available for sale. This year they were $3 each or 2 for $5.

Last year, Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce estimated more than 12,000, a record-breaking amount of people, attended the stroll.

It seems the popularity is only growing, so if you’re planning on going next year, go early. While it’s a very beautiful walk that will surely put you in the Christmas spirit, parking can be more like the Nightmare Before Christmas.