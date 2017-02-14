Cap-and-trade for a cleaner Canada

By RACHEL BRODERICK

Staff Writer

You may have noticed your gas bill is much higher than normal.

You may also have noticed the price of gasoline increased by 15 cents or more in the last few weeks.

Well that’s because of a new cap-and-trade plan issued in Ontario as of Jan. 1.

The government projects the total extra costs of the initiative will amount to $156 per year for the average household.

But why are we paying more, and what is the money going to?

The government projects it will bring in $1.9 billion per year.

They promise to spend it all on projects that will further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

These include new public transit, incentives for electric vehicles and rebates worth up to $2,000 per household for improving a home’s energy efficiency, such as installing a new furnace, windows or insulation.

Jessica Marie, 25, said, “I have to drive back and forth to work every day, but with the gas prices going up it costs more. I think my wage should reflect the increase in travel expense.”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, in an interview with CBC, said, “We’ve chosen the cheapest, most cost-effective and most efficient system in cap-and-trade.

“We made a decision to put a different system in place because it was cheaper for people and also because it will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions more efficiently.”

Alexander Aiden, 28, said, “I live in a home where you have to pay your gas bill, and I saw a huge jump in price, like not a few dollars, but more than $100. It’s ridiculous.”

Using the cap-and-trade system, Ontario is aiming to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels as follows:

15 per cent cut by 2020

37 per cent by 2030

80 per cent by 2050

This system really isn’t meant to make much of a difference for the average household.

It is meant to hold businesses accountable for the amount of carbon they are putting into the air.

With this tax, businesses will have limits on the amount of pollution they can emit.

Companies that exceed those limits — which will be reduced each year — can buy permits or allowances through government-run auctions or from other companies that come in under their limits.

According to ontario.ca there are some things you can do to help keep costs down, such as carpooling.

“Is it really going to stay this high from now on?” Marie wondered. “I really hope not. They are making it harder to drive a car.”

To join the fight against climate change and lower your costs, you can choose to:

Eat and buy local

Travel cleanly

Practice conservation

Drink tap water