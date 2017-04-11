Celebrity bodies don’t mirror reality

KEARA JOYCE

Columnist

For many, many years now, girls, and not only girls but boys too, have been dealing with body image issues.

This could stem from other factors, but I choose to believe that it has to do with the people we see all over the news, everyday: celebrities.

These days, celebrities are known for having super-fit bodies, big lips, and perfect eyebrows. All of these things cost money – money that regular, mundane people do not likely have.

Take the Kardashians for example, specifically the youngest one, Kylie Jenner. It is widely known that she got lip injections and it is suspected that she had gotten a boob job. But in reality, it’s almost 100 per cent certain that she did, as no 19-year-old has the body shape like her.

The Kardashian clan plays it off as lots of strenuous workouts and eating properly, but there is no possible way people can look like that without the help of a professional and going under the knife.

Now, small adjustments to make oneself happier is not the issue here. Lip injections are not bad and getting fake boobs is not bad. If you want to commit to doing that, then go for it. The issue is that younger girls are now expected to look like they have had all of this work done, without actually getting it done.

For girls around the same age as Kylie Jenner, seeing her on television and in the news, having such a perfect body, leaves some believing they should look like that. Her body sets unrealistic goals for others to want to change their body, when in actuality, everyone should be happy with their body.

Not only are the Kardashians to blame, but there are multiple other models, Instagram models and reality television show stars, who are affecting their audience. These are not the body shapes we should be looking up to and idolizing.

Eating disorders occur when someone is unhappy with the way he or she looks and that is more likely to occur when they are subjected to watch unnaturally figured women on TV. As reality television became the hot spot for having unrealistic expectations, eating disorders have definitely increased.

Plus-size models have started to become more common in the past few years, but they are still not shown in many places. They are rare to come by, as most models are tiny and fit size 1 or 2, which is not real for most people. This is not how it should be though, as no two people have the same body shape, everyone is formed differently.