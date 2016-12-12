Christmas with my chosen family

By KATHLEEN DRISCOLL

Columnist

The holiday season has been a mixed bag for me ever since I took my last step out of my metaphorical closet.

My immediate family has never been anything but accepting of my bisexuality, but things get a little… complex when my extended family comes into play.

My extended family is extremely heterosexist. But they’re not “in-your-face” about it like conservative Christians that protest pride parades can be.

It’s subtle; something you don’t pick up on unless you’re confronted with it every day.

For example, my grandmother once told me that even though she was “OK” with gay people, she didn’t think it was right for them to get married.

In her eyes it was a completely reasonable opinion to have, and if anyone were to ever call her out on it she would never admit that it was opinion drenched in homophobia.

And the passive aggressive microaggressions have only become more frequent since I finally came out to my entire family.

My uncle constantly double checks with my mom that I’m also attracted to men. My aunt always asks my brother how long my sexuality has “been a thing.”

Meanwhile the topic of my bisexuality remains the purple elephant in the room when I’m around, with everyone in my family outside of my parents and siblings referring to my previous same-sex partner as my “friend” when they ask me about her.

The time I spend with them is exhausting. I have to put on a diet version of myself, biting my tongue when they voice more controversial sentiments, just to be able to get through dinner.

I still care for my blood family very much, and wish them nothing but the best. After all, a big part of who I am is due to the positive and negative influence they’ve had in my life.

But as I have grown older, I’ve found that my blood family is not always the family I value the most. It’s my chosen family that has become a priority for me.

As many LGBTQ+ folks deal with violence from their blood families in the form of microaggressions, violence (physical and/or emotional), and (in some cases) outright rejection, a lot of us begin to piece together our own family units that we deliberately commit ourselves to.

These bonds that we form, most commonly with other queer folks, provide us with support that we commonly are not able to get from our biological families.

My chosen family, made up of my friends and select blood relatives, has been unit-based mutual support. If I don’t have enough money to buy groceries for the week or need advice on a big life decision, it’s my chosen family who’ll go out of their way to help me. And if any of my affectionately dubbed fam-jam need a ride somewhere or emotional support, I make sure I’m there to lend them a hand.

Although we are not connected by genetics, the love we share for one another drives us to be accountable to one another and take care of each other.

So, as I don a more consumable version of myself for dinner with my extended family, I will take solace in the fact that I have my fam-jam to vent to later about the whole ordeal and make sassy jokes to.