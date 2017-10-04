Coach and students want football at Niagara College

By AUSTIN BROAD

Staff Writer

Brad Anderson is trying to build an unofficial football team for Niagara College.

The Niagara Raiders of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) have a heavy influence on the team hailing from Niagara. Multiple members of the team are either from Niagara or attending Niagara College.

Niagara College and Brock University don’t have football teams so Anderson is doing his best to recruit players for his team.

“I’d say 15 players, and that’s on a 35-man roster,” said Anderson when asked how many Niagara College students are on his team.

Anderson’s goal as coach and general manager is to extend the football careers of young talented players who don’t have the opportunity to play at a high level because of their educational path.

“Canadian Junior Football, the purpose that it serves is extended football careers,” said Anderson.

“Student athletes that have previously played football at whatever level, are making the decision to go to a school without a football team but still want to play football… so we make sure that all student athletes have that opportunity,” said Anderson.

The Raiders are currently in their second season and are looking to build their relationship with Niagara going forward. Anderson sees a unique opportunity to not only recruit from the college but to build a partnership that will benefit his team and young football players attending Niagara.

“A lot of athletes coming into the college don’t even know the raiders exist, and that’s what needs to be taken advantage of through awareness and education.”

The Raiders have already begun recruitment for the upcoming season, and Anderson wants the college to be a big part of the process. Anderson envisions the college as a big pipeline for talent going forward.