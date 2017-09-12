Consent is Key initiative releases video featuring Niagara College students

By DANIELA VILANOVA

Staff Writer

The Consent is Key program at Niagara College is getting a new image.

The initiative from the government started in 2015 as a way to address sexual violence in colleges.

With the new school year here, the initiative hopes to better connect with students through a new video, letting them know it’s ok to say no.

“This year we will be launching the Consent is Key video, which has our own Niagara College students feature in the video.

“It’s a very student-driven initiative,” said Hafsah Shaikh, the student rights and responsibilities officer at Niagara College.

Shaikh says the best way to get a message to the students is through the other students.

Sexual violence is a delicate subject that not everybody feels comfortable talking about with a stranger.

By using Niagara College students in the video, she hopes any student experiencing sexual violence can feel comfortable talking with them.

Shaikh also made it clear that if you have a friend or anybody close to you that is going through this situation, you can talk to her or any of the counselors and seek help for you or your friend.

“Any time a student wants to make a complaint, whether it’s a formal or an informal complaint, they can come directly to my office or send me an email as well and I will set up a meeting with them… to hear from them directly… what exactly has been happening” said Shaikh.

You can email Shaikh at hshaikh@niagaracollege.ca or call her at 905­­-735-2211 ext. 7370.

Key-shaped infographics and posters can be found around the college, even in the restrooms, talking about the myths and facts of sexual violence.

The video will be released at the fall orientation to show new students that the college cares about their well-being.