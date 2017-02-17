Consolation coffee

By RICHA BHOSALE

Special to the News

The Shack, the coffee bar located outside The Core, at the Welland campus, will give you a free, small, hot beverage for a losing Tim Hortons “Roll Up The Rim” stub.

According to Shelagh Clarke, Shack supervisor, the offer started on Feb. 6, and 40 per cent to 60 per cent of the students visiting the Shack a day are coming to get a free coffee.

“During Roll Up the Rim we lose lots of our customers and this is the way to get them to come and try our coffee,” says Clarke. “We are providing a small hot beverage in which they can have a tea, coffee or a hot chocolate and that too in a 12-ounce cup, which is still bigger than the Tim’s.

“It’s a chance for us to tell students why we are here as we are run by NCSAC and we are not-for-profit. All profits go back to the students and it is also the cheapest place on the campus to buy a coffee,” Clarke added.

“I usually go to (the) Shack because they have better coffee than the Tim’s and are cheap too with a friendly service,” says Jenn Magalas, a first-year Practical Nursing program student.

“I got to know from my friend about the free coffee on the Tim Hortons losing tag,” said Haley Dejaegher, another first-year Practical Nursing program student.

“I got my tag here and I saw (the) Shack have more flavoured coffee than the Tim’s so I will be coming to (the) Shack not only in this offer period but later, too,” says Dejaegher.

According to Clarke, even if the Shack is losing money by giving away coffee cups, some students come to purchase a sandwich or fruit to have with their free coffee.

“Anyways, I’m getting something somehow. Even if I’m a loser at Tim Hortons, I’m a winner at (the) Shack,” says Dejaegher.