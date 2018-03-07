Corruption or democracy in Russia?

By IRYNA RYBCHAK

Staff Writer



Renat Bayramgaliev has a dream. One day, he’d like to have a YouTube channel where he could share his own stories of corruption in Russia.

Bayramgaliev, 19, is a first-year Computer Engineering Technician student at Niagara College. From Ufa, Russia, he came to Canada because he disagrees with Putin’s presidency.

Under the constitution, the Russian Federation is a democratic country, but in reality, all influence and power are concentrated in the hands of one man: Vladimir Putin.

Bayramgaliev, like many in Russia, does not agree with Putin’s presidency.

“I saw a lot of examples of corruption at schools, at the hospitals,” said Bayramgaliev. “The last few years, after Putin became president, all journalists, opposition people (from) this moment don’t have any rights.”

Bayramgaliev is a follower of Alexei Navalny, a longtime opposition leader and critic of Putin.

“I read Alexei Navalny since I was 12 or 13. I read a lot of articles not only by Navalny, by other (oppositions) in my country. Now I can compare the situation in Canada with the situation in Russia,” said Bayramgaliev.

Bayramgaliev participated in six protests organized by Navalny.

“In my first protest, I participated when I was 14 years old in my own city. It was more about local corruption…because in a lot of schools they ask you to buy some stuff… to get a good mark, even if you don’t have to, by the law. It must be provided by the government,” said Bayramgaliev.

At 16, Bayramgaliev got arrested for the first time. It happened in Moscow, when he was holding a banner that read: ‘We are against the corruption in Russia.’ He says police demanded to see his personal documentation and took him to the police station.

“One of the police officers, if I can call him like this, he arrested me. It was my first time when I was in custody. Then I (got) released, but they (didn’t change) my point of view,” said Bayramgaliev.

Bayramgaliev contemplated buying a ticket home to participate in an anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow at the end of January. But he didn’t because he feared he would be arrested again.

According to CNN, there were a total of 46 demonstrations in Russia on Jan. 28. Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the upcoming Russian elections, which they believe are rigged. An independent monitoring group (OVD-Info) said 90 people were arrested.

Navalny was arrested within minutes after joining hundreds of protesters at Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow. Moscow Police blamed him in organizing illegal protests. He was released, but the charges remain. If found guilty, he faces 30 days in detention and a fine.

“Alexei Navalny is one of the main oppositions in Russia for this moment. Before him, it was Boris Nemtsov but, unfortunately, he was killed,” said Bayramgaliev.

In 2011, Navalny organized the Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF). The ACF prepares documents for legal action and appeal to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the Department of Justice and Public Utility Services.

“They (ACF) have their YouTube channel and they talk about real examples with documents, evidences, (and) proofs,” said Bayramgaliev. “They made more than 45 real disclosures about Russian politics. Russian government still doesn’t care and (is) trying to look like they don’t see any of these facts, like it’s just a small noise very, very far from the government.”

Navalny applied to run for the presidency in the 2018 election. He began to campaign before the official registration and was prohibited by the Russian Central Election Commission. Navalny appealed this decision in the European Court of Human Rights.

“Without Navalny it is not a real election, it’s just re-election of Vladimir Putin. He sits on his place too long; 17 years already and he’s just afraid to lose his power,” said Bayramgaliev.

The 2018 Russian presidential election will take place on March 18.