Couponing at college

By HALEY SEDGWICK

Staff Writer

Extreme couponing.

We’ve all heard of it – those families that use coupons to bring grocery bills in thousands down to mere pennies, saving hundreds, if not more, each time they shop.

When TLC brought the concept to audiences in 2010 on television, more people began hunting for new ways to save.

While Canadian coupon policies and laws are much stricter than those of our American neighbours, it never hurts to save.

And, while Canadians can’t necessarily save as big as those on television, it’s more than possible to bring your spending down significantly by using coupons and rewards points cards to save when you shop.

According to a 2013 article published in the Globe and Mail, price-matching is one of the biggest ways to save in Canadian grocery retailers.

Stores like No Frills and Walmart offer the price-match option, where shoppers can find items in flyers at other stores, and if the competitor’s price is lower, the store will match that price for the item when the shopper brings the price difference to the cashier’s attention. Price-matching is quick, easy, and relatively problem-free to do at the stores that offer it.

Another way to save, though relatively unknown, is the Scanning Code of Practice, a voluntary standard that the majority of major stores in Canada follow.

The legal definition of the Scanning Code of Practice states that when the scanned price of an item without a price sticker is higher than the store’s shelf price, or other displayed price, the customer is entitled to receive the first item for free, up to a $10 maximum. Though not all stores take part in this, as of 2013, retailers such as Walmart, Sobeys, No Frills and Shoppers Drug Mart practice the code.

Stores that do practice will often have a government-issued notice at the checkout, outlining the code. This is usually found posted behind the counter or at the debit machine. Though the usage is not always reliable, it is a helpful way to save if the problem ever arises.

More commonly though, shoppers are turning to online coupon sites such as Save.ca and WebSaver.ca when it comes to cutting costs at the grocery store.

Online coupons are becoming more widely accepted than ever before, with most retailers accepting them. Often, companies themselves will offer coupons on their websites, too. Groups such as Pepsico, Kraft Foods, Procter and Gamble, Danone and Johnson & Johnson all have online coupon sections on their sites that allow customers to save on their favourite products after simply creating a free account and logging in to print the offers.

Coupons don’t only come in an online format though. Stacks of coupons, known as tear-pads, can be found when entering stores like Zehrs, and often on the shelf with the product they are offering a discount on. Inserts of coupons can also be found in copies of local newspapers, allowing for saving through old-fashioned coupon clippings.

Rewards cards, such as Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus also offer online coupons tailored to the items consumers have previously bought. A shopper who frequently buys diapers and baby wipes is likely to receive offers towards baby products, and those who often buy cosmetics can receive bonus-points offers for their favourite makeup and skin-care brands.

When using coupons, shoppers should always check their store’s policies on coupons. This saves time and effort when finding out what offers can be used where and helps when making shopping lists ahead of time. Most store policies can be found online, but also by calling your local store to ask the manager.

Online Coupon Sites to Help You Save

* save.ca

* websaver.ca

* smartsource.ca

* thehealthyshopper.ca

* pgeveryday.ca (Procter and Gamble)

* healthyessentials.ca (Johnson & Johnson)

* tastyrewards.ca (Pepsico)

* pickupthevalues.ca (Kimberly-Clark)

* smartsaver.ca (Reckitt Benckiser)

* dan-on.com/ca-en (Danone)

* kraftcanada.com/coupons-and-rewards (Kraft)

* coupons.clorox.ca (Clorox)