Courting Success

This year’s Niagara Knights men’s basketball team is one of the strongest clubs in recent years, in large part due to the work of Head Coach Keith Vassell.

The third-year coach, hired on April 2, 2014, has led the Knights to a 13-2 record with one game left in the regular season, and has secured their third consecutive post-season appearance.

“It’s been good from the standpoint that we’ve been getting progressively better every year,” said Vassell.

“I’m really happy with that, figuring out the league and what it will take to be successful. I definitely think we’re on the right track.”

Vassell, born in Scarborough, Ont., has an impressive playing and coaching resume.

He played with the Brandon Bobcats from 1991-1996 and his jersey number has been retired by the Manitoba-based university. He competed with the Canadian men’s basketball national program for 11 years, while also playing professionally in Spain, Portugal, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

Some highlights include being a member of three championship teams, being named MVP of the Iceland Premier League in 2000, as well as participating in multiple Olympic qualifying matches.

Vassell has previously spent four seasons coaching professionally in Iceland, before heading back to Brandon, Man., to take over head coaching duties for his alma mater. Before being named as the 10th head coach for the Niagara Knights men’s basketball team, he previously served as head coach and player development specialist with the Rock Sports Academy, in Toronto.

“I was more or less a player-coach for a while,” said Vassell. “The hardest thing about it (only coaching) is I know what my body can do. If I was in that situation, I know what I would do. So for a while with coaching, that was what I was always thinking. Which isn’t fair to the players because at the very least I had national team experience.

“So it was a matter of figuring out what are the things we can teach that everybody can do. How can I challenge the guys at a realistic level? So once I was able to figure that out, the (desire to be) playing kind of went away. It was a huge change in perspective.”

The Vassell-led Knights will be playing their final regular-season game Feb. 17 at the Fanshawe Falcons.

They are currently riding a four-game winning streak, during which time they have averaged 81 points per game. The hope is for the club to finish on a strong note before entering into the post-season, where they feel they have a strong chance at battling for the league championship.

“I just want to win as much as we can,” said Vassell. “When we came in here the first year that I was coaching, we were competing with teams at the bottom of the league. We made it to the playoffs on the last game of the season, which now that I look back on was a great accomplishment.

“Then last year we went to the final eight and had a team that I felt could have gone all the way. We just didn’t close the game off right. I think this year we came back better, so it’s been good. We’ve progressed every year that I’ve been here, so I’m really happy with that.”