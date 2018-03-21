Culinary competition cancelled due to college strike

By DANIELA VILANOVA

Staff Writer



The 2017 provincewide strike has taken a new victim. This time, the Great Amazing Duck Race.

On Feb. 23, an announcement was sent to the participants with the sad news that this year’s competition has been cancelled. The competition was scheduled for April 7.

Rafael Quintana, a participant from team Niagara College, expressed his regret to this decision. “Leanne (his partner for the competition) and I work really hard to be ready in time, and now it’s not going to happen.”

Because of the strike, potential participants did not have enough time to prepare for the competition.

The result? King Cole, the organizer of this event, didn’t get enough applications to run the competition.

“With this year’s challenges, the number of entries would not give you the quality of competition that King Cole traditionally presents,” said Chris Conzelmann, project and business development for King Cole.

The race has been postponed to April 6 of 2019.

According to the King Cole website, the competition was starting at King Cole Duck Farms in Stouffville, Ont. and being completed in Toronto.

“You and your teammate will start ‘The Great Amazing Duck Race’ at the crack of dawn picking up duck eggs, racing to the main farm for a CYOD (Cut Your Own Duck) competition, running out the door with ‘Duck in Pot,’ to race via subway to a secret location in downtown Toronto, before ending up in the culinary labs of George Brown for the final cook off,” a description of the competition according to the website.

http://www.kingcoleducks.com/great-amazing-duckrace