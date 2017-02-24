Curling Canada scraps pre-qualification system

Search
- Other draws (16): Nova Scotia vs N. Ontario: 4-6 British Columbia vs Quebec: 5-8 Canada vs Saskatchewan: 11- 5 #STOH2017
- Ontario was not able to handle Manitoba. The final score was 9-5 ending @teamhoman's undefeated run. #STOH2017
- Current score is 4-2 in favour of Manitoba. Only 3rd end though. Will Ontario 've handed their first defeat today? #STOH2017
- RT @misaburton: Yay! Congrats @NiagCollegeNews https://t.co/mBVuiJUVK7
- 2/2 #STOH2017 standings: NFLD (4-6) Nova Scotia (2-7) PEI (2-8) Saskatchewan (1-8) British Columbia (1-9)
-
Recent Posts
Advertising