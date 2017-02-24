Curling Canada scraps pre-qualification system

By BRENDAN KYLE JURE



Staff Writer

It really sucks to be left out.

Curling Canada agrees. All 14 teams (10 provinces, 3 territories and Northern Ontario) will now be allowed to participate in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts starting in the 2018 edition.

This year and in past years, four teams – usually the territories and the team that finished last place in the prior year would face off in a two-day pre-qualification tournament that ended with the three losing teams packing their bags.

The Yukon and Northwest Territories have yet to be a finalist (as individual teams or combined).

In 2017, Yukon, Nunavut and New Brunswick were forced to leave early as the Northwest Territories skippered by Kerry Galusha, 39, beat the Maritime team in the pre-qualification final 5-3.

Katie Forward(left) shakes hands with Jennifer Adams in celebration after beating the Yukon 9-7 on Feb. 17. Photo by Brendan Kyle Jure

This was despite New Brunswick being the leaders in round robin, beating all three teams including a hammering of Nunavut that resulted in a 11-6 score line.

The decision to let all the associations to participate and ditch the pre-qualification came in mid-June, 2015. It was a welcome relief to many players from the Northern reaches of Canada. Nobody likes to be sent home early.

“Obviously, I’d love to be in the main event and it’s a little sad to go home,” said Chelsea Duncan, 24, from the Whitehorse Curling Club representing the Yukon.

Jenna Duncan (left) and Patty Wallingham (right) watch as Skipper Sarah Koltun throws a rock against New Brunswick. Photo by Brendan Kyle Jure

Players representing British Columbia (1-9) and Saskatchewan (0-8) will also be relieved. Both currently sit at the bottom of the table. With the pre-qualification being scrapped, relegation will also be scrapped.

“I think it’s fabulous that it’s gone now, for sure. It’s not good for our game,” says Shannon Aleksic, 40, British Columbia’s third.

British Columbia look like they might be the team to finish the tournament in last place this year. Without the new rules in place, British Columbia would be relegated.

“Relegation is not good for our game, I’m glad it’s gone,” says Aleksic.

“I think if you are here you should be able to play. These teams that have to go home after a relegation round robin, that is really tough.”

The pre-qualification was first introduced in 2015 when the Yukon and Northwest Territories as well as Northern Ontario felt they were ready to compete as individual teams rather than as a combined Yukon/Northwest Territories. Northern Ontario was combined with Ontario.

Nunavut on the other hand, did not participate until 2016.

Under the leadership of Sudbury, Ont. Native, Tracy Fleury (then Horgan), Northern Ontario won the pre-qualification final that year and hasn’t looked back.