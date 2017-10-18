Don’t forget the health aspects of Marijuana

By DANIELA VILANOVA

Columnist

For as long as I can remember society has made marijuana a taboo, a synonym for marijuana user to be a careless or lazy person, without goals or future, who is just “to high” the whole day to do something with their lives.

However, if we look back at movies, normally the people who smoke cigarettes are seen as symbols of leadership.

We don’t judge people who smoke, because we see them as stressed people, who just work so hard that the only way they can find to relieve some of this stress is through what I believe is one of the worst habits there is – smoking.

Not only do I believe this is a bad habit, it is proven that smoking can cause lung cancer and many other respiratory diseases.

On the contrary, some recent research about the effects of marijuana, or cannabis, show a different effect on people.

Studies done by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the United States claims that “cannabis can actually combat the risk of cancer.”

This institute did some studies on animals to prove the theory that cannabinoids can kill carcinogenic cells. Not only did they find that cannabis can destroy cancer cells, they also came across that while finding it protects normal cells.

Former executive director of Canada’s national trade association for licensed producers, known as the Canadian Medical Cannabis Industry Association, Neil Belot, recognizes that there is a stigma around this plant and a lot of misinformation that shadows all the good things that can be done with marijuana. For example, marijuana can help with immune functions, inflammation, appetite, pain, sleep cycles and the regulation of stress.

Belot wants future doctors to have more knowledge about the benefits and alternative medicinal uses that marijuana can have on people.

The solution I see for this problem is to make this medical advance more accessible to the public, create campaigns that show people that marijuana is not only for outcasts and rebel teenagers. On the contrary, it can treat, and in some cases, possibly cure diseases.

I also think that is equally important to teach people how to use it, the different way that can be ingested and also important the different types of plants that exist and the benefits of each one.