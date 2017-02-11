DUBAI ON BUDGET

By HUGO GARCIA-GONZALEZ

Staff Writer, Photographer

Dubai is the epitome of luxury and wealth, one of the seven Emirates of the UAE and home to the world´s tallest skyscraper. One would imagine travelling in this city would be only for the rich and famous. Yet a few tips can help to make this trip more affordable.

Get to Dubai

Unfortunately, there is no secret to getting a cheap flight to Dubai. With that in mind, most destinations have a high and a low season. Flights to the Middle East tend to be cheaper around the months of April and May.

A place to stay

With hotels such as the famous Burj Al Arab and the Armani hotel inside the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper, Dubai’s hotels are the second most expensive after Geneva. This city is not very big, and if you look for non-centric hotels you will find good deals, especially close to the airport.

Getting from A to B

As soon as you step out of the airport, luxury cars and black sedans line up at the arrival doors. Unless one of these is waiting for you, then you must take a taxi, but naturally, these are expensive, too.

So, to get around Dubai on a budget, you want to do it on the subway. First, you must buy a Nol card. There are four, depending on how often you plan to use the subway.

The fares start from 4 AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham, where 3.67 AED is equal to about $1 US) plus a one-time 2 AED card. However, being Dubai, card prices and fares escalate quickly so that you can gain access to the golden wagons, where exclusive seats and Wi-Fi await.

There are many ways to get across the creek that divides Dubai. One of them is the Abra, a traditional wooden boat that only costs 1 AED. This is a true Dubai experience.

Shopping

The Dubai Mall is the largest in the world and it is worth taking one day to walk around it. To live the real experience, though, you must go to the traditional markets. There’s nothing like an afternoon tea surrounded by heavy spice smells and colourful crafts. Don’t forget to bargain your way to better deals.

Visiting places

If you happen to be rich, Dubai can be a grown-up playground. You can drive F1 cars. You can do all sorts of extreme sports. You can take camel rides. You can even ski in the 50 Celsius desert. The good news is that there are many more things to do on a budget. To learn more about the culture, the Sheikh mosque is the place to go. It offers free tours in the mornings, except for Mondays.

Take a chill day on the same beach as the Buj Al Arab, the hotel where Andre Agassi and Roger Federer played a tennis match on the floating helipad.

Go to the Dubai Museum. It’s free and it tells you all you must know about the destination’s history.

At night, suit up and get a good place at the edge of Dubai Mall’s lake. Amaze yourself with the Las Vegas-style fountain dance show with Burj Khalifa in the background.

With these tips in mind, pack your bags, get a ticket and go. The people are very friendly and there is something for everyone.