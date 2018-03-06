Easily transfer from Niagara College to Brock University

By JER HOUGHTON

Staff Writer



Niagara College continues to offer Niagara Educational Pathways, a set of transfer programs that sees its graduates get advanced academic standing at Brock University.

“The proximity of the two schools is a great convenience for students who are looking to stay in the Niagara region,” said Amy Gilners, Brock-Niagara joint advisor and liaison officer.

“Combining a Niagara College education with a Brock degree gives students both hands-on experience and theoretical knowledge, making them career ready.”

More than 600 Niagara College students have been offered admission to Brock University over the past three years due to the program agreements set up through this partnership.

The agreements, known as articulation agreements, allow students to receive generous transfer credit towards a Brock University degree that may otherwise not be granted from another institution or agreement.

With the example of a 20-credit degree, depending on the diploma, a student could receive an advanced standing with upwards of nine credits if they meet the minimum cumulative grade average requirement upon graduating from the college.

“They should be aware of the admission criteria,” said Gilners, emphasizing the need for students to understand the conditions around pre-requisite courses and college program averages.

“If their program does not have an articulation agreement, they should also know what they can expect in terms of transfer credits.”

As liaison officer for Niagara College and Brock University, Gilners has been reaching out to students with information and application booths set up at Niagara-on-the-Lake campus on Tuesdays and Welland campus on Thursdays.

She has also held workshops and attended the Educational Pathways

Fair to speak to students about the program options, articulation agreements and admission criteria.

Isabella Yendt, who is graduating in April from Recreation Therapy, attended Gilners’ workshop on How to Apply to University at the Welland campus.

“Brock offers a great agreement – two years instead of four years, which is amazing,” said Yendt.

“And it’s close to home, that’s really a big deciding factor.”

Yendt said Niagara College has given her hands-on experience of the environment she will be working in and hopes Brock will further invest her education in strategies that will develop her career and future in therapeutic recreation.

“It’s really about the connections. The opportunities I will have through recreation,” added Yendt.

The deadline for admission to most programs at Brock University is June 1, 2018. For competitive programs, the deadline could be sooner.

Students can meet with Gilners in person to apply directly to their program of choice. The application fee is $100, which is $56 less than when applying through the Ontario Universities Application Centre (OUAC).

Gilners said to apply in person, you must bring your Niagara College transcript or grade report, a high school transcript if available, and the fee of $100 (credit card only).

Most students may be looking to the articulation agreements, but students are still able to transfer to Brock even if their college program doesn’t have an agreement specifically.

For more information, visit: brocku.ca/registrar/transfer-students/niagara-college

How to Apply at Niagara College:



NOTL Campus:

Enrolment Services – Tuesdays

Cafeteria Foyer – March 13, March 27, April 10

Welland Campus:

Enrolment Services – Thursdays

Cafeteria Foyer – March 15, March 29, April 12

Application:

$100 Application Fee (Credit card only)

Niagara College Transcript / Grade Report

High School Transcript (if available)

Contact:

Amy Gilners

Brock-Niagara Joint Advisor / Liaison Officer

agilners@brocku.ca