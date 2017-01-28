Editorial: The healing path less travelled

By MEAGAN BEAM

Editorial

Our world is changing, and just like our world we as humans are to.

Locked in a perpetual search for new ways of revolutionizing technology as it continues to grow beneath our fingertips, finding new innovative designs to save and harness energy while also looking for healthier alternatives for our lifestyles is a common practice in this day and age.

We in the western parts of the world are becoming more open-minded toward non-traditional medical approaches and treatments.

Traditional over-the-counter medicines and prescriptions are often the first option many go to and while they may alleviate the pain for a specific number of hours, rarely do they ever fix the problem.

And that’s because many are not made to fix the problem as they are meant to mask the symptoms to help an individual get through their day.

Chiropractic treatment is only one of the many means of alternative care choices that has grown popular in recent years.

But how does it work?

Chiropractic treatment doesn’t actually focus on your bones themselves, but rather your nervous system. The nervous system is what controls your entire body and is what your brain uses to send signals to various places around your body to make sure everything is functioning properly.

Our spine is responsible for controlling everything in the human body. Many people don’t realize this.

If the spine is not properly aligned, the bones may be putting pressure on the nerves which can compromise the communication between the body and the brain, which could be complicating things.

Starting at the top of the spine, or the cervical spine, those vertebrae are responsible for things such as your eyes, thyroid and your tongue. If there is a nerve under stress due to a misalignment it could be the answer as to why a person is suffering from headaches, chronic tiredness and even sinus trouble.

Moving lower to the thoracic spine, this section is responsible for your stomach, heart, liver and gall bladder. Stress in this area of the spine may exacerbate gall bladder conditions, skin conditions such as acne, allergies, asthma and cause pain in your arms or hands.

The lumbar spine takes care of your kidneys, intestines, your abdomen and legs.

If medication hasn’t been helping to solve any ailments or you find they keep returning, perhaps consider getting an X-ray of your spine to see if anything is not lining up properly.

The number 1 myth regarding chiropractic treatment is that it is painful to receive an adjustment. Some people are wary about the chiropractor accidently snapping their neck during a procedure.

Many more people are harmed each year due to prescription drug errors than mistakes made by chiropractors.

Treatment is actually generally painless. Patients dealing with more severe cases of neck pain or misalignments may feel mild discomfort, but based on studies and surveys conducted by both the Oliver Chiropractic Wellness Clinic and the Canadian Chiropractic Association (CCA), many patients stated they immediately felt relieved and relaxed after treatments, and if there was a discomfort, patients described it as being similar to pushing on a bruise.

The thing we all often forget is the human body is far more durable than we give it credit for.

It takes an incredible amount of force to snap a human being’s neck and isn’t anything like how it’s done in Hollywood moves. It takes anywhere between 1,000 and 1,250 foot-pounds of torque to break a human neck. This is why most cases of individuals dying due to a cervical fracture are those who have been in a car crash or skiing accident.

While human arms are capable of producing that much torque, it’s the equivalent of dropping anywhere from five to nine feet through the air with something tied around your neck. A drop like that would be able to generate enough force.

Chiropractors don’t use anywhere near the same amount of force, and research done by the CCA has shown more strain and pressure is put on your neck when you get your hair washed at the salon, when you are lying back on a hill and looking up or when you turn your head to reach for your seat belt.

What many individuals don’t realize is that having your spine and even your neck cracked is no different than cracking your knuckles.

And that ‘cracking’ or popping sound you hear? That isn’t the sounds of your bones cracking or breaking beneath the pressure. The sound is caused by bubbles of air being released from between stiff joints.

While there remains a stigma surrounding natural remedies and chiropractic care, it’s important to remember that not everything is always as it seems.