Educated zombies need caffeine to refresh

By MELANIE ROSS

Columnist

If you walk into your cafeteria you’ll probably see a long line, one that looks like it’s for the latest superhero movie, or the fastest ride at a theme park. But nope, this line is for something that is more exciting and gives you more energy – this line is for coffee.

At our college, the lineup for Tim Hortons is almost the length of the entire cafeteria. This could have you waiting in line for 15-plus minutes. Having to wait that time before heading to class can be quite a pain.

And odds are you’ll be late.

Coffee and college students go hand in hand. It’s common to see students trundling down the hallways, coffee in hand. I for one am one of those students. Even as I’m writing this column, I’m drinking a coffee.

I’m actually on the second one of the day.

According to the Coffee Association of Canada, 38 per cent of Canadians in 2015 and 2016 own a single-cup coffeemaker, such as a Keurig.

During the past year, 83 per cent of Canadians 18-79 drank coffee daily, with 30 per cent of those people drinking specialty coffee.

I’m the type of person who will spend money on coffee, even if I’m out of money. I will bargain with my friends: “You buy this one, and I’ll get the next.” There will never be a time that I don’t try and get another coffee.

My first year of college, I was a caffeine fanatic. I don’t think I could have survived without the coffee, especially since my major was psychology.

I don’t like all coffees, though. I couldn’t imagine having some weird frappe from a fancy coffee shop that’s $10.

I blame Starbucks for that. Everything now needs caramel, some sort of whipped cream and something non-fat.

Without coffee, or some other beverage with caffeine, post-secondary students would be walking around like zombies more than they already are.

With the amount of school and work post-secondary students have, coffee is needed to keep them going and have more energy to have late-night study sessions and the all-nighters to finish that essay.

And the early mornings – most people don’t function without their morning cup. Sometimes students aren’t even aware of their surroundings before coffee, whether it be hot, iced, or the weird kinds.

Now, I’m not blaming the amount of work we have at schools. Yes, we all still get by – as long as we have a big cup of Joe.