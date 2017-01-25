ENACTUS hosts agri-food startup weekend

By ALEX YORKE

Staff Writer

Striving for solutions, ENACTUS Niagara College will be holding a Startup weekend for those who want to work together to create and innovate to solve issues in Niagara’s agriculture and food sectors.

The event will kick off on Friday, Jan. 27 and run throughout the weekend at the Niagara College Welland campus, with teams developing everything from software to business models with hopes to impress a panel of expert judges to win a $500 cash prize as well as other resources to aid them in developing further ventures.

The event also features Niagara College alumnus and award-winning horticulturist David Pratt as a guest speaker. Pratt will be discussing some of the issues that teams will be tackling with their projects and pitches.

Workshops on how to give an effective business model pitch will be available to participants who want to hone their entrepreneurial skills.

ENACTUS is a club for young entrepreneurs who develop strategies and business plans that aim to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues.

This startup weekend is one of many events and projects that the Niagara College ENACTUS branch have put together. While the Welland team is hosting this event, the Niagara-on-the-Lake team has been working to put together a machine that uses 3D printing techniques to manufacture goods with recycled plastics.

The event will be held in the Applied Health auditorium, at the Welland campus, beginning at 5 p.m. Pratt’s keynote presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Teams will then work throughout the weekend until the final pitch presentations begin on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Registration to participate in the event costs $15 including meals, however, entry to the guest keynote and the final judging panel will be free for all students to attend.

To register visit nctakeoff.ca/site/agrifood-startup-weekend for more details.