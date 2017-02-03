Enactus serves up healthy competition at Agri-Food startup weekend

By ALEX YORKE

Staff Writer

Where some see problems others see solutions, a statement that could not be truer for those who participated in the Enactus Agri-Food startup weekend.

Those who participated at the event saw three days of insight and inspiration as teams tackled issues facing one of the most important elements of life – food – with brainstorming for sustainable development techniques taking center stage.

“It’s a little bit exciting because we have already put together teams with people that have some innovative ideas to pull from their country to here,” said event co-ordinator and participant Anatoliy Katsimon. “They say that the ideas they have are technical and that they will need some help because they are business students, but I think that we will figure it out and make something wonderful from it.”

The first night of the event saw a guest keynote speaker, David Pratt, an award-winning horticulturalist and Niagara College alumnus who specializes in the use of sustainable practices in food production. In his keynote, he spoke about a new means of reducing waste and creating cleaner crops and animal feed that came from a rather unlikely place – insects.

Pratt discussed the use of insects as an alternative protein in animal feed, while also touching on how new discoveries have found that insect byproducts can have many beneficial properties. This includes medical uses, such as anti-inflammatories, as well as the ability to extract plastic resins from bugs that consume plastic waste.

“There’s always this attitude that I’m never going to accomplish everything that I need to accomplish,” Pratt said. “So I might as well be asking for help in the form of re-education and the passing of the torch.”

Pratt as a speaker was the embodiment of young innovation and entrepreneurship, with his casual tone, long hair and big ideas making him a relatable vision of success for the budding participants of the competition. His enthusiasm filled the room and made a perfect jumping off point for 48 hours of innovation.

“Niagara College provided a level of change for me and it was so appetizing that I wanted to continue that change.”

The second day of the competition saw teams working together to develop their ideas and create a business pitch to present to a panel of judges. Workshops were held for participants to learn more about how to properly present their projects. While the teams worked separately, they came together for meals so that they could better network and get to know each other.

When the clock ran out, teams readied for the judging panel, which featured guest judges Derek Schulze, professor in the School of Environment and Horticulture studies at Niagara College, Christine Merrick, senior project solutions manager of CMSIntellegence, and Misheck Mwaba, dean of Media, Trades and Technology at Niagara College.

“We really want to make sure the students who are leaving Niagara College are trained and prepared to face the real world,” said Mwaba, “I think that the development of more skills such as these is going to be beneficial to society, no matter the industry.

“The other benefit I see from events like this one is that we had students from different programs working together.”

The ideas that were presented showed a great deal of effort and resourcefulness, despite the 48-hour deadline.

The first project brought forward was entitled ‘Instamite,’ a piece of software aimed at measuring the density of dwindling honeybee populations to ensure sustainable growth in honey production. This project attracted a great deal of interest as it could apply locally to beekeepers and to the college’s new Beekeeping program.

Next up was “Cooker,” an easy to use App that would allow people to order international cuisine cooked locally, spurred on by a desire on the part of international student team members to have a taste of their homelands’ cooking. The App was marketed as an “Uber for food” that would allow users to sell meals straight out of their own kitchens.

Team 3 brought forward the concept of “unifarming,” which would allow small-scale farms in the developing world to connect and network to pay for tools in a group investment.

Team 4 pitched “Algon,” a source for the growth of beneficial algae that would be used in sustainable food growth.

Finally, the fifth team brought forward the idea of “palette gardening,” which uses waste cargo palettes to build hanging plant gardens, with the irrigation faucet being the only non-biodegradable part of the construction process.

After much deliberation from the judges, “Cooker” beat the rest of the competition, with team members taking home a $500 cash prize and the resources to help take their project further if they so choose.

“We came up with this idea because we all wanted a way to eat good food without having to pay for expensive fast-food as many college students do,” said Cooker team member, Dawood Sunelwala. “There are many people who also have interest in international cuisine so we thought it would be a good fit.”

When the event was over it was clear that the impact of the experience working with a team to create innovative solutions was still lingering in the minds of the participants. Brimming with ambition, the students from all different programs and backgrounds had worked together with common goals in mind.

“The teamwork was ridiculous,” said Instamite team member, Ben Neufeld. “We had to work as a team. We had to innovate as a team and we couldn’t have done it without each other.”