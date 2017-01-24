European court swimming in discrimination

By ANGEL-LEIGHIA CHAPMAN-KLAASSEN

Staff Writer

Muslim parents living in Switzerland cannot refuse to send their child to swimming lessons as a result of mixed gender classes, a European court has ruled.

The point was brought to court when a Swiss-Muslim couple attempted to have their child exempt from school regulated swimming lessons, arguing that it violated their beliefs.

The European Courts of Human Rights (ECHR) acknowledged that the class required actions that would be opposing their religion, however it was overruled by the need to protect the child from social exclusion.

“I think it’s super disrespectful towards young woman and girls, religion aside. It’s basically telling them that their comfort doesn’t matter, their feelings don’t matter, and their boundaries are useless,” says Ayah Hamou. “Now putting in their religion, something they literally base their lives off of, makes it so much worse. Like, society tells the world that Islam oppresses women and girls but they’re the ones forcing them to do something that is wrong and something they don’t believe in.”

The ECHR stated that the swimming lessons were not only to learn to swim, but to take part in activities with all the other pupils.

The court also stated that school plays “a special role in the process of social integration, particularly where children of foreign origin were concerned.”

In the past, Muslim families in Switzerland have received fines for keeping their daughters home from co-ed swimming lessons.

“In their effort to make children not feel excluded they are disrespecting other children. Making young girls feel as though their concerns and beliefs are basically trash will seriously, negatively impact them in the future and how they express their discomforts and feelings,” says Hamou.

This is not the first time that Swiss-Muslim families have run into problems facing their children’s schooling regulations and their personal beliefs.

Last year, a similar situation caused an uproar across the country because Muslim students were refusing to shake their female teachers hands.

Not all who practice Muslim religion agree that this is an unfair decision.

“There’s a lot of things I don’t want to do but if it’s something I have to then I’ll do it. Swimming included. They make swimsuits for Muslim women so if the swimsuit (is) part of what they’re worried about then they can always shop for them,” says Sara Musa, 19. “I would buy them the swimsuit they were most comfortable in and encourage them to swim because it’s an important life skill in my opinion. I would tell them just to ignore the boys and focus on their ability.”

Despite the support of the Muslim community and their persistence, the families appeal to have their daughters exempt from the swimming lessons was refused.

“I would either pull my child out of this school and enroll them in one that respects their beliefs and choices and encourages them to express themselves in their own ways or I would just keep fighting the ruling, using protest methods or going directly to those who made the law,” says Hamou.