(Extra)ordinary art

By KATHLEEN DRISCOLL

Staff Writer

One person’s old table cloth can be material for another person’s art installation.

At least that was the case for fourth-year Brock student Samantha Goeree.

The Concurrent Education student, who majors in Visual Arts, premiered her new piece Dropped Threads. It’s currently on display at Brock’s Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts. The work is an interactive installation made completely out of reclaimed fabric.

“In my work, I’m trying to move towards a more sustainable practice,” explained Goeree.

When coming into her final year at university, she was able to enrol in an independent study. As the school’s visual arts department does not have anyone that specialized in working with textiles, the independent study allowed Goeree to work with her chosen medium of fabric.

Being an arts student and lacking the funds to purchase many materials for the installation, Goeree decided she was going to create a piece that was made completely from recycled fabric.

“Art school sort of systematically teaches you that you need all these new materials, that are the most expensive and the most well-known (to create art). And I like to challenge that idea,” she said.

Goeree said she also wanted to avoid using mediums like oil paints and clay that have chemicals that cause them to have a large ecological impact in their production.

Goeree was able to gather her materials for the installation by reaching out to the various communities to which she belongs. She received hundreds of donations, one even coming from a textile store in Ottawa whose owner heard about the project through a mutual friend.

As Goeree began researching the history of the area, the project branched out to encompass many other themes.

“I looked into the history of St. Catharines, the indigenous grounds underneath the building, the hair cloth factory, and the history of fiber arts, particularly the role of women (in that field) and whether people consider it an art or craft,” Goeree explained.

She said the interwoven nature of these created another level to the experience of the piece.

“I wanted to open up conversations with the material and see how people reacted to it.”

The installation is comprised of many strips of fabric that are constructed into several interconnected mobiles. Unlike other art galleries, here participants are encouraged to interact with the piece, whether that be looking up at its sheer size (as it reaches from ceiling to floor) or getting right into the middle of the fabric strands and twisting about.

“When I decided that I wanted to use textile and challenge this traditional art practice of displaying, I thought ‘You know what? I have to make this touchable’,” said Goeree.

The installation had it’s opening gala Feb. 9, with more than 150 people coming to interact with the piece throughout the night. Goeree noticed that while there was a large contingent of attendees that were associated with the arts, there were also many people who came from other pockets of the community. “It was great that everyone that came (to the opening) reacted (to the piece) in a positive way,” she said.

Dropped Threads will be housed in the Marilyn I. Walker’s Art Space until March 10, with viewing hours Tuesday through Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.