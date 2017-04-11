Family dies waiting for help

By ABUBAKER ELGHUL

Staff Writer

“I saw my mom lying dead.”

These sad words spoken by Ali Hamza, a Libyan-Canadian, don’t even begin to tell the whole story.

Hamza has been appealing to the UN and the Canadian Government for the past nine months to either evacuate or send food and water to the 30 families, including his own, still trapped in Ganfouda – a district near Benghazi, Libya.

Hamza’s 77-year-old mother Aalya, his brother Mahmoud and sister Faiza were found dead after their bus broke down while they were escaping to Al-Sabri – a town under control of the Shura Council of Benghazi Revolutionaries. According to Hamza, pictures he found online showed his mother and siblings riddled with bullet wounds. Hamza later found out his other brother Ibrahim and his younger sister Fariha died during a bombing attack in Ganfouda on Feb. 25. Hamza says the picture in which he saw his brother Ibrahim lying dead – he found his brother’s legs were “missing.”

Hamza, who lives in Mississauga, says his youngest sister Ibtesam, the sole survivor among his siblings, is still being held prisoner by the Libyan National Army (LNA) – the group responsible for his family’s death.

According to Human Rights Watch, “The LNA, since early 2014 under the command of a retired general of the ousted Gaddafi government, Khalifa Hiftar, has gained control over territory in and around Benghazi since the outbreak of hostilities in May 2014.” The group belonging to the LNA has laid siege to the district of Ganfouda where combatants of the Benghazi Shura Council have taken refuge among the civilians.

A ceasefire was agreed upon on Nov. 22 with the help of the United Nation Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in order to evacuate the remaining families by sea. Representatives of the LNA, ignoring international law, agreed to a ceasefire only if the members of the Shura Council, injured and not, remained in Ganfouda. UNSMIL agreed to this and proposed the conditions to the Shura Council. According to Hamza, the Shura Council declined the conditions in the beginning but later in the negotiations agreed so the civilians could evacuate. Hamza says this agreement later fell through when members of the LNA decided to back out “last minute.”

Human Rights Watch reported residents confirmed the LNA have “carried out air strikes and fired mortars on Ganfouda, killing or wounding an unknown number of civilians, and damaging infrastructure,” throughout the whole ordeal.

Both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch confirmed the families under siege in Ganfouda were reaching near starvation. They had no access to fresh food, water, medical supplies or electricity.

On Jan. 24 families in Ganfouda reported to Hamza that children began “eating their nails” out of starvation and it was “heavy rain (that) rescued them from dying of thirst.” They also began to eat things like “wild plants and tree bark to survive,” he said.

Hamza expressed his frustration with the UN saying not a “single shipment of aid” was delivered to the people of Ganfouda since the siege began even though he said he consistently contacted and updated both the UN and the Canadian government throughout the nine months.

He described his disappointment in the Canadian government saying “they didn’t honour any of (their) obligations towards human rights,” and they didn’t follow through with any of their previous pledges to provide humanitarian help to those who need it.

“They didn’t uphold the legacy of Canada… They didn’t uphold their statements… they didn’t respect our families – they alienated us. They let us suffer alone.”

Hamza stressed the fact that for nine-months he did everything within his capability to try and help his family in any way possible and that “the loss was avoidable.” He said if the Canadian government and the UN didn’t ignore his appeals for aid in the form of food and water, facilitation of an evacuation or just a clear statement condemning the actions of the LNA in Ganfouda, they would still be alive. On Oct. 27, Hamza and his wife visited the International Criminal Court in the

Netherlands to meet with prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and the investigative team looking into Libya. Hamza showed them a video that was played on Libyan National television on Aug. 27 where a tribal leader sharing an alliance with the LNA announced “all those in Ganfouda are to be considered a part of ISIS and that women and children will be tried and expelled to Turkey.” The tribal leader Al-Eid Ashaykhee announced that males in Ganfouda 14 years and older would be killed.

When Bensouda watched the video she likened it to Srebrenica, Bosnia, where, in the 1990s, 8,000 men and boys were segregated from the women and then slaughtered. Hamza says that they contacted the “higher ups at the UN” and quoted the regrets Deputy Secretary General Jan Eliasson shared last year at the UN meeting that marked the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica Massacre.

“We gather in humility and regret,” Eliasson said, “to recognize the failure of the United Nations and the international community to prevent this tragedy.”

Hamza contacted Martin Kobbler, head of UNSMIL, and Andrew Gilmour, assistant secretary-general for Human Rights at the UN, and tried several times to convince them Ganfouda needs to be taken as a “priority.”

Hamza sold his car and travelled to Turkey with his wife and youngest children on Feb. 20 to send a supply of food, water and medical care by boat with the help of a local Turkish NGO called IHH.

According to Hamza, another agreement was made through the IHH with the president of the Libyan House of Representatives and the commander-in-chief of the LNA, Aguila Salah, to deliver aid from Turkey to Ganfouda. Hamza says that Salah told the IHH “to wait for formal paperwork to be done.” Hamza settled for two weeks in turkey waiting “for this to happen,” but it “never did,” he said. “It was just another ploy.”

Hamza was scheduled to return to Canada on March 20. He heard of the deaths of his family members just the day before.

Hamza said he’s now focused on the case the Libyan American Public Affairs Council filed with the ICC in October against Hifter, Salah and other top officials within the LNA for their alleged war crimes. He’s looking for more victims, evidence and suspects to help with the case. He’s seeking justice for his family and the families who have died since the war began in Benghazi in 2014.