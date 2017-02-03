Fashion, faith, understanding

By YUSUF TURABI

Columnist

You don’t have to be a religious person to visit a holy place. It’s always about finding a positive atmosphere where you can ease up your mind and soul.

I’ve been to different religious places, despite my faith. The only place I had not been, until recently, was a Christian church. That was made possible by my landlord, who is literally the perfect example of a social animal.

You might be thinking that this person can’t go to church by himself. You’re right that I can’t. The reason behind that is before being exposed to a new experience, I like to do some research, including customs and etiquette.

It was a usual Sunday evening for me. My landlord was having a pre-New Year’s celebration at the church. Knowing that I enjoy going to events, she invited me.

Curious to know about the event, I kept asking her about it. What’s the event about? How many people are going to be there? Is my outfit OK for the event and the church?

Realizing my excitement, she just said, “Don’t worry. You’ll have fun.”

I don’t know if it’s just me or it happens with everyone, but whenever I visit a holy place, there’s this vibe that is really soothing. Sometimes it depends on the place you’re visiting, but most of the time the atmosphere calms you down.

The event started around 5 p.m., and there were different kinds of activities at the event – drama, singing, dance, music and a fashion show.

Finding out about the fashion show cheered me up even more as I’m a fashion freak and always like to be in style. My landlord was taking part in the show, so I asked her if I could participate.

Since she readily agreed, I was lucky that my outfit was perfect for the show.

My excitement level was out of the box as I’m sitting in a church for the first time and I got a chance to be on stage as well. Everything happened so spontaneously that I didn’t even know how to deliver a fashion walk on stage. I started talking to the people with whom I was sharing the stage and tried to get some tips.

I only had 15 minutes to rehearse the walk and I went backstage with my crew to practice. I remember the last time I was on stage was three years ago, and now I’m back again.

When I was getting ready for the show I thought: “What am I doing here?” Then I saw an old couple who were performing too and they were having fun. This made me realize that this isn’t a professional show that I have to worry about. It’s just a small event with a bunch of happy people who were keen to see us perform and have fun.

Finally, the moment came and I walked on stage with an unpolished fashion walk. But, to be honest, who cares? It’s all about enjoying the moment.

Overall, this short journey and a wonderful experience came to an end with a short speech from the minister and a prayer ceremony, which I was unfamiliar with. On my way back home, I sent the pictures to my family and told them about the fun and awe-inspiring experience.