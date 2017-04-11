Finding strength in leadership

By MELISSA BURTON

Women from across Canada travelled to Niagara-on-the-Lake to attend the ninth annual Women in Leadership and Business Conference held at White Oaks Resort and Spa on March 26.

The three-day event, which attracted more than 450 and included 39 speakers, kicked off on Sunday with two workshops and an evening reception to allow everyone to get to know each other.

“It’s such an incredible networking event. It’s almost like idea sex when everyone gets together,” said Tracy Schmitt, motivational speaker and author, who is attending her second conference.

Over the three days, women, ranging from CEOs to vice-presidents, directors, owners and partners from varied industries, attended 12 workshops with topics from social and business trends, confidence, leadership and branding.

“There will be sessions on anything from communications skills to technology and productivity everything that will help you get to your next level, whatever your next level is,” says Tammy Sweeney, CEO of the Women in Leadership and Business Conference.

Cher Jones, a speaker and social media trainer for Socially Active Training, said she wants women to know the importance of social media for businesses.

“Social media is so much a part of what we do now.My role here today is to help people to network at the conference, be more comfortable online and also know how to brand themselves.”

The conference’s main purpose was to empower women in leadership roles, something that is still lacking in the global workforce.

“Sadly, I wish we didn’t need a WILB conference. I wish it was just a leadership conference. The reality is we still do,” says Sweeney.

“Women earn less per dollar for the same jobs than men do. Women are afraid to share their voices. Women don’t know how powerful and how strong they are.”

A 2016 study, conducted by LeanIn.org and McKinsey, collected data from more than 130 companies and over 34,000 men and women.

The results show that despite “more than 75 percent of CEOs include gender equality in their top 10 business priorities, women are still underrepresented at every level.”

It also shows the higher up on the ladder the position is, the less women exist in these roles. Women in entry-level positions – 46 per cent, managerial positions – 37 per cent, director positions – 33 per cent, vice-presidential positions – 29 per cent, senior vice-presidential positions – 24 per cent and C-suite positions – 19 per cent.

Doug Bolger, CEO and Founder of Learn2 and a sponsor of WILB, says he got involved with the conference because he knows the importance and benefits of women in leadership roles.

“When you invest in women you don’t just invest in the person, you get investment return on them, their family, the community, the country, and we believe the more you raise women the more you raise families, communities, cities, provinces and countries. It’s the best return on investment you’re ever going to get.”

Sweeney agrees.

“This world will be a different place when women believe and understand the power that they have.”

