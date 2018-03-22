First African-Canadian woman honoured on Canadian $10 bill

By KENDRA CONRON

Staff Writer



Halifax based social activist Viola Desmond’s courageous and trail blazing legacy will forever be remembered as Canada unveiled its newest $10 bill.

The bill comes as an honor to African-Nova Scotia Canadians as Halifax’s historic north end is home to one of Canada’s oldest black communities and Desmond is the first African-Canadian woman to be featured on Canadian currency.

The purple polymer bill is Canada’s first vertical oriented bill and features Desmond as well as an historic map of north end Halifax on one side and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

Desmond was honored in an unveiling ceremony in Halifax as her sister, Wanda Robson, revealed the new bill alongside Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

According to Robson the bill looks “so life-like. It’s as if she (Desmond) is in this room.” Desmond was a young business woman and beautician who owned a beauty school with her husband. When her car broke down in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia she decided to go see a movie at the local Roseland Theatre while her car was in the shop.

Unknown to Desmond she purchased a ticket for the “Whites Only” section which was on the main floor as opposed to the balcony section that was designated for “Blacks Only.” When security went over to remove her, Desmond refused to leave and was ultimately arrested, charged and held in jail on tax fraud for not paying the government the tax between a ground floor and balcony seat, which equated to one cent.

Desmond decided to fight the charges, the issue was with her being African Canadian, not because of the tax fraud. This fight was the start of a long battle for fairness and equality for not just African Canadians, but for all who faced racism and injustice in Canada. Desmond’s experiences helped generate public awareness about segregation in Canada.

The new bill will be released into circulation starting the end of March.