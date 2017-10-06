First Niagara College employee reminisces about the job

By LISA BROWN

Staff Writer

Mary Hornack was the first person hired by Niagara College. The year was 1967. The college had just one building, Hennepin Hall, where the YMCA Niagara is now located on Woodlawn Road. At the time, Hennepin Hall was surrounded by farmland.

Hornack calls the 50-year transformation from the past to present campus “unbelievable.”

“It makes you feel so proud,” said Hornack. “When I look at how we started and what’s here now…you have to feel good that you were in at the beginning.

Hornack says one of the first things she had to do was buy new furniture for her empty office. It was students who helped her unpack when boxes arrived.

She recalls how the Voyageur wing was originally built for automotive programs. The building was designed for cars to drive underground to the mechanic shops, but the plan was scrapped and Voyageur eventually housed radio and television programs.

Hornack is now an active member of the Niagara College Retirees Association. She retired in 1995 – the same year Dan Paterson was hired as Niagara College President. She jokingly says she paved the way for Patterson.

Patterson was vice-president from 1992-1995. He was responsible for working with local business owners to see what skill sets were in demand.

“I’m going to quote a board member who is a lawyer in St. Catharines, and he said that ‘Dan Patterson should be bronzed’,” said Helene Moscato, a Niagara College graduate and former employee. “If it wasn’t for him this wouldn’t be here,” said Moscato.

Moscato, a Legal/Medical Secretarial Specialist student in 1967, remembers having just seven classmates. All of them were women. The program was geared toward students who took secretarial courses in high school and planned to work for doctors and lawyers in the region.

“We enhanced our short-hand super fast,” said Moscato who graduated to work for a lawyer.

The program no longer exists.

Moscato is still very involved with the college community. She convinced the Retirees Association to skip its annual Christmas gift exchange and use the time and money to prepare food for the student food bank instead. The association also donates to various student bursaries.

Members of the Retirees Association are proud of Niagara College’s legacy.

“When somebody (asks), ‘Where did you work?’ I don’t even say the other places I worked,” said Hornack. “It’s a community.”

Welland Mayor Frank Campion, who was a part-time business instructor at Niagara College for over 20 years, says the City of Welland is fondly based and generated by the educational institution.

“We look at the college as a tool in the toolbox for economic development,” said Campion. “(Niagara College) is ahead of the game all of the time.”